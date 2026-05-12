Caring for the caregivers

The phone calls, forgotten appointments, confusion at the grocery store – for many families, the signs of dementia arrive slowly before life changes all at once.

Respite Care Charleston hopes a new support group established on Daniel Island will help the day-to-day caregivers of dementia patients, such as spouses and grown children, feel less alone in that transition.

The Charleston-based nonprofit, which supports individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, recently expanded its caregiver support services to Daniel Island with a new twice-monthly group at Providence Church.

While RCC has long served families across the Lowcountry, the new location comes in response to growing demand from island residents.

“Our caregiver support groups offer lifelines for those who are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias,” said Deborah Reynolds, outreach and communications coordinator for RCC. “As the number of people diagnosed in the Charleston area increases, participation in our programs has also risen.”

The support group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at Providence Church on Seven Farms Drive and is offered free through support from the Daniel Island Community Fund.

RCC first recognized the need while watching attendance rise at existing Mount Pleasant support groups.

“We realized many of the new group members lived on Daniel Island,” Reynolds said. “The DICF made a generous grant to RCC this year which allowed us to meet the need of Daniel Island residents for support in their dementia journey.”

For many caregivers, that journey can be overwhelming and isolating, often becoming a full-time responsibility.

“When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, the entire family begins a journey filled with emotional, physical and logistical challenges,” Reynolds said. “Many caregivers also struggle with the grief of watching a loved one change, while still having to manage practical, legal, and financial demands.”

RCC’s programs are designed to support both caregivers and those living with dementia. In addition to caregiver support groups, the nonprofit offers educational programs for individuals experiencing early memory loss and half-day memory care programs that include music, games, crafts, meals, exercise and socialization.

“Caregivers who are ‘first-timers’ at one of our support groups can expect a warm, non-judgmental environment. Members form bonds and share laughter, tears, and friendship in a setting where they are understood.”

For sisters Jill and Becky, RCC became an important part of caring for their mother, Gwen, after her dementia diagnosis began changing daily life. Gwen got connected with RCC’s memory care program, which gave her social interaction and structure while giving her daughters peace of mind.

“We are so grateful,” Becky said. “Knowing our mom is safe and surrounded by such loving, caring staff gives us peace of mind we didn’t know we were missing…. Seeing her so happy reminds us we’re not alone in this journey.”