Caring for injured, orphaned wildlife during Daniel Island’s cold months

Winter on Daniel Island is in full swing, for both people and animals! Squirrels are digging up buried nuts, raccoons sleep for days at a time, and rabbits take advantage of dwindling daylight in order to forage when it’s warmest. But amid dropping temperatures and a higher likelihood of ice and freezing rain than in years past, it’s worth sharing some important reminders of how best to care for vulnerable wildlife.

If an animal appears to be injured or orphaned, the first step is to get them inside to a safe, warm location. Using a towel or thick gloves, gently place the animal in a ventilated secure container, like a box with airholes or a pet carrier, making sure to line it with a towel first. Place the container in a quiet, dark, warm space out of reach of pets and children, and contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

The Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has a 24/7 hotline (800-388-2972) to which you can text all relevant information, including a photo. They will provide species-specific care instructions and contact a local rehabber to arrange pick-up.

In the meantime, it’s important to follow a few simple rules in order to give the animal the best chance of survival.

First, do not pick-up or handle the animal any more than strictly necessary. Human interaction is incredibly stressful and should be limited only to placing it in the secure container. It’s vital to keep them as calm as possible so they have a higher likelihood of healing and being released back into the wild.

Second, they will need a heat source to get their body temperature back up. Place a towel-wrapped heating pad underneath half of their container or warm a towel in the dryer and then place it close to them – do not wrap them in a warm towel unless explicitly directed to do so. The animal should be able to move closer to or away from the heat if needed.

Third, never provide any food or water to a wild animal, as this can be fatal.

Fourth, if they are wounded, do not attempt to clean or bandage the area. In the same vein, do not attempt to bathe them.

Fifth, if the animal appears to be frozen to the ground, never use hot water to free them. Instead, pour lukewarm water around the stuck areas until they are free, then place them in a container and provide a heat source.

The final rule is perhaps the most difficult: remember that no matter how cute they are, they are not pets!

If the animal in question is a cat or dog, take them immediately to a local veterinarian’s office or, if after hours, to an emergency vet. For injured animals too large to be handled, such as deer, please contact the CWRC hotline or a local rehabber.