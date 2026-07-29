Cars targets of thefts in Clements Ferry subdivision

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between July 1-15.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

On Wednesday, July 1, an officer was called to Foundation Street in reference to a male subject causing a disturbance at an apartment complex. Officers had been dispatched to this location multiple times over the previous two days. Earlier on June 29, the same individual was reported unconscious on the stoop of his apartment with a knife in his hand. During the more recent occasion, police stated the individual was highly intoxicated, had fallen face down on concrete steps, and refused EMS transport. Police said the offender was irate and uncooperative. Police made an arrest for public disorderly conduct.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Team 5 responded to a two-car collision on I-526 West past Clements Ferry Road on Saturday, July 4. Police observed a vehicle flipped on its side. The occupant was sent to the hospital with injuries. Another lane was occupied by a vehicle facing the wrong direction with a large dent in the passenger-side rear door. The female driver of the vehicle was sitting next to the vehicle. Police said the driver appeared intoxicated and conducted a field sobriety test. An arrest was made based on probable cause. While waiting for transport, police said the woman slipped out of her handcuffs and moved to the front of the police cruiser, attempting sexual advances at the officer. After being handcuffed more securely, she was transported to Al Cannon Detention Center. Police said the suspect attempted to assault two officers during the breath alcohol testing, eventually refusing the test. All interactions were captured on camera. She was charged with driving under the influence, refusing a test, and resisting arrest.

HIT-AND-RUN COLLISION

On Wednesday, July 8, an officer responded to I-526 near Clements Ferry Road in reference to a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, the officer observed multiple vehicles stopped on the highway. The driver of a pick-up truck stated that he felt something hit the back of his vehicle. He said he began to lose control, drove off the roadway into the median, struck a metal barricade, and came to a rest in the middle of the highway. On the right side of his vehicle, the officer noticed a paint transfer that started from the front bumper and continued to the rear passenger side. The driver stated that there had not been previous damage to the vehicle. An investigation is underway.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT