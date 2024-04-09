Cast netting is prohibited on island ponds

Residents raised concerns and expressed confusion recently on social media over the legality of cast netting on local ponds. On several forums, residents posted about seeing groups of people using cast nets and pulling in large hauls of fish and turtles.

The main concerns: Is cast netting permitted on island ponds? Does it harm the environment?

What is cast netting?

Cast netting, a method used to catch bait fish, shrimp and other aquatic life, uses a circular net that one throws (or casts) out into fresh or saltwater.

When the net is thrown, it spreads out in the air and then sinks to the bottom trapping bait fish or shrimp underneath it. When the net is pulled back in by the attached handline, the edges of the net cinch together to catch all the fish and wildlife into the net.

Cast net rules for DI ponds

Mary Stuart Sutton, Chief Operations Officer for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, said the association takes great efforts to maintain healthy ponds throughout the island, adding that not only are they a visual asset but they are very important in helping manage stormwater runoff during rain events.

“One of the resources we use to maintain healthy ponds is fish stocking,” Sutton said. “By stocking the ponds with a variety of fish, such things as algae, invasive weeds and certain insects are more easily and naturally kept under control. It creates ponds that are environmentally balanced while minimizing chemical treatments.”

Because cast netting catches numerous fish with each throw, it is prohibited on all Daniel Island ponds. The ban is in place to prevent the fish population from being quickly and artificially depleted.

Recreational fishing with a traditional rod and reel is allowed.

“Despite being open and accessible to the Daniel Island residents and visitors, all of the ponds are privately owned and are under the jurisdiction of the City of Charleston Police Department and SCDNR. There are signs posted near and/or around the ponds stating cast netting is prohibited,” Sutton said.

Cast net rules for public waterways

Cast netting, which can be beautiful to watch when done by a skilled angler, is allowed in designated public waterways with applicable fishing licenses. Check local and state regulations. Details at dnr.sc.gov.

“It takes a bit of practice to become efficient in throwing a cast net. But once mastered, it is beautiful to watch. Just don’t forget to attach the handline to your wrist!” Sutton said.

By respecting these rules, residents and visitors can help preserve the ecological balance of Daniel Island’s ponds, ensuring they remain an effective part of stormwater management and a healthy environment for future generations.