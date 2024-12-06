Casting memories and reeling in traditions

Before it was called the Danziger Cup, the Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament was the island’s first event that welcomed young anglers to experience the thrill of competitive fishing.

This Father’s Day weekend, the 13th Annual Danziger Cup will take place on Saturday, June 15, at Smythe Park Lake.

But it wouldn’t have happened if former Daniel Island resident Fred Danziger didn’t have the simple idea of organizing a fishing tournament for kids.





Cut to 2011, when Danziger, a longtime Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club member, approached the Daniel Island School.

“I walked into the school with the purpose of trying to start a kids’ fishing club,” Danziger said. “You know, like a chess club or gardening club or bird watching club – you get the idea. I was asked, ‘Why doesn’t your fishing club have a tournament for kids?’ So the bulb was lit, I brought the idea back to our club members, and the rest is history.”

The inshore fishing club has sponsored the tournament ever since, beginning its first year with 34 anglers and $750 in proceeds. Over the years, the event has hosted more than a thousand kids and supported a number of local charities, including the Coastal Conservation Alliance and the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Last year, the Danziger Cup registered 131 anglers and raised $12,000, with the proceeds going toward youth organizations and initiatives aimed at preserving the health of local waterways.

Danziger credits Ronald Silverman, founder of the fishing club, as being his guiding light and right hand.

Silverman, with years of running fishing tournaments under his belt, reiterated the fishing club’s mission: to be a family-oriented club focused on fishing, education, conservation, and social activities.

“We saw a need to introduce young people to the joys of fishing and the outdoors,” Silverman said. “The club members have rallied around the tournament, contributing their time and skills to make the tournament a best experience for hundreds of young people over the years.”

What sets the event apart from others? Danziger said it’s the growth and anticipation for the yearly event.

“The excitement is palpable,” he said.

And so are the memories.

Danziger remembers that in the event’s first year, a young angler hooked an alligator, and all onlookers came to see the wild catch before its release. “There are stories to tell for years to come, and with each year, I’m sure that alligator grew in size.”

Another standout memory for the fishing club member was when the tournament was renamed to honor him.

“Let’s just say three years later, it’s still surreal.”

Tournament Details

The Danziger Cup will be held on Saturday, June 15, at Smythe Park Lake. Children, ages four to 15, of families residing or working on Daniel Island are invited to participate as anglers. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and no fishing license is needed.

Eligible species are largemouth bass, panfish, and mullet. Anglers will need to bring their own rods, reels, and tackle. A limited supply of worms will be provided as bait.

What prizes can you win?

First, second, and third prizes are awarded for the longest fish in each category, with an additional award for the longest “mystery fish.”

The Grand Champion Award will go to the angler with the longest eligible fish species overall, which comes with a half-day fishing trip for two with Captain Greg Peralta.

Other prizes include rods and reels, tackle boxes, sunglasses, caps, electric toothbrushes, Charleston RiverDogs tickets, South Carolina Stingray tickets, gift baskets from the Coastal Conservation Association, a gift certificate for local kayak rentals, and $100 gift certificates from Free Fly Apparel.

What qualifies as a catch?

A fish must be caught on the rod and reel, cane pole or equivalent. All fish caught must be measured and recorded in inches on the tournament scorecard.

Any tagged fish caught must be shown to a tournament assistant before release and recorded as a tagged fish. Score cards must be signed by the supervising adult and returned to the registration table after fishing lines are up. All decisions of the tournament committee will be final.

The event is strictly catch and release: all fish must be returned to the lake alive.

How do I register?

Pre-register online at danielislandfishingclub.com, or register onsite the day of the tournament. Pre-registration is $5 per angler; $10 per angler for onsite registration. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament, with fishing starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will follow.

Volunteers comfortable with fishing gear are needed and are encouraged to contact volunteer coordinator Heather Henderson at hhendersonr@gmail.com

Charities and more

This year’s charitable donation will go to the South Carolina Aquarium’s Good Catch Program to promote sustainable seafood harvested from local and regional waterways. Danziger Cup co-chair Trent Gustafson said proceeds will specifically go toward providing free seafood options to community partners like the Lowcountry Food Bank.

“Seafood Connection is projected to serve 5,000 meals annually, support local fishermen, keep local seafood truly local, and enable community members to gain critical skills to build their future through the lens of local seafood,” Gustafson said.

Danielle Stix, associate community manager of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, encouraged all families to disconnect from electronics for the weekend and reconnect with nature and each other.

“All you need is a rod, reel, and some time! This event takes us back to our childhoods, when summer meant taking it slow and easy, taking your time, and just being with the ones you love.”