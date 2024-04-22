Celebrate Arbor Day with tree giveaway

Area residents can receive free trees and learn about conservation from local arborists during an Arbor Day event April 25 on Daniel Island.

Charleston Trees, sponsored by Dominion Energy and Bartlett Tree Experts, is hosting two events – Talkin Trees and a Tree Identification Walk at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

Cameron Rickett of Bartlett Tree Experts will host the second Talkin' Trees lecture of 2024 and Ash Connelly of Charleston Tree Experts - SavATree will be leading a Tree Identification Walk with assistance from Charleston Parks Conservancy Horticulture Manager and certified arborist Robert McCombs.

All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Complimentary lunch will be provided to all attendees.

Lunch will be provided from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature guest speakers Beth Bush, who will discuss botanist Martha Daniel Logan and her impact on horticulture, and Darlene Heater, executive director and CEO for the Charleston Parks Conservancy.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:

Session 1: 9:30-11:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. - Talkin' Trees with Bartlett Tree Experts

9:30 a.m. - Tree ID Walk with Charleston Tree Experts

Session 2: 12:30-2:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. - Talkin' Trees with Bartlett Tree Experts

12:30 p.m. - Tree ID Walk with Charleston Tree Experts

In addition to the workshops, free trees are offered to residents of the Charleston area to plant in their yards. Six species will be available to choose from, but attendees must select their desired species in advance when registering for the event.

Species choices include:

• Tulip Poplar

• Black Tupelo

• Southern Magnolia

• Sweetbay Magnolia

• Eastern Redbud

• White Fringetree

Attendees may register for two trees. All of the trees are in 3-gallon pots and can be 3 feet to 7 feet tall. Pick up will be from 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center parking lot. Planting instructions will be provided and volunteers will be present to help load the trees into vehicles.