Celebrate high school graduates: send us your senior’s photo

The tassel is worth the hassle.

Behind every cap and gown is a story. Late-night study sessions, unexpected challenges, quiet determination, and moments of joy. Graduation isn’t just the end of high school. It’s a celebration of growth, grit, and everything it took to get here.

At The Daniel Island News, it’s our honor and tradition to spotlight local seniors each spring by publishing their senior portraits and celebrating their achievements in a special graduation edition.

Thanks to our partnership with Tumbleston Photography Studios, we’ve already received portraits of graduates from Bishop England and Philip Simmons high schools who had their senior photos taken by Tumbleston.

But we know our community is home to many more graduates.

If your child is graduating this spring and didn’t attend BE or PSHS, or did – but used a different photographer – we invite you to share their photo with us so we can include them in our keepsake graduation issue.

Our 2025 graduation edition will be published on Thursday, June 5. The deadline to submit senior portraits is Friday, May 30. Please send a color photo along with the student’s name and high school to sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Additional ways to celebrate & support the news

We also welcome local businesses and proud parents to honor their grads with congratulatory ads.

An ad is a great way to recognize students, and it helps defray the cost of publishing this keepsake edition. For details, reach out to Advertising Director Ronda Schilling at ronda@thedanielislandnews.com or Associate Publisher Patrick Villegas at patrick@thedanielislandnews.com

Congratulations to the Class of 2025 and their families! We look forward to celebrating your milestone in our special June 5 edition.