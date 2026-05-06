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Celebrating the 2026 Best of Daniel Island Winners

Wed, 05/06/2026 - 11:26am admin

The accolades for this year’s Best of Daniel Island winners continue to roll in following our inaugural contest that saw 28,802 votes cast across more than 230 categories. 

We took the celebration on the road to catch up with even more of our local favorites as they received their framed certificates and official window clings, highlighting the outstanding people and businesses that make our community shine.  

The Daniel Island News would like to extend a special thank you to Gold sponsors Paradise Home Services Licensed Plumbing Company for their generous support. 

Additionally, we are pleased to recognize Courtney Wells Kerce Law as Best Family Law and Farina Law Firm, PC as Best Estate Planner following a transposition of their categories in our previous coverage. 

More photos at thedanielislandnews.com/ best-daniel-island-2026-magazine.

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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