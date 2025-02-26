Celebrating Excellence

Great teachers do more than educate – they inspire, encourage, and shape the future.

Each year, the Berkeley County Teacher of the Year award honors educators who go above and beyond to make a lasting impact in their schools and communities.

The district recently announced its 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year that best exemplify excellence in the classroom. Five local instructors were recognized from Cainhoy Elementary, Daniel Island School, and Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High schools.

Katie Gryder: Daniel Island School

For Katie Gryder, teaching is more than a job – it’s a calling.

Inspired by her first-grade teacher who made learning fun and engaging, Gryder knew early on that she wanted to follow in her footsteps. Now in her 14th year of teaching and her eighth at Daniel Island School, she remains committed to fostering strong relationships with her students.



“Before learning can occur, my students need to know that I care and value them,” the second-grade English and Language Arts teacher said. “That’s why relationships are at the heart of everything I do.”

Gryder said being named Teacher of the Year among her “talented colleagues” is one of her career highlights thus far. “I work with the best of the best, so I am very proud of this honor.” But what truly touches her heart is when former students return to visit her year after year.

“That’s the ultimate measure of success for me!”

Gryder’s teaching philosophy revolves around being a positive force in the classroom while fostering an engaging learning environment. Through hands-on activities, storytelling, and interactive discussions, she strives to give every student the “attention they deserve.”

“The most rewarding part of teaching is making a meaningful, positive impact on each student’s journey,” Gryder said. “I hope to leave a lasting impression on my students and school community. My goal is to keep learning exciting and fun while continuing to grow as an educator.”

David Frazier: Philip Simmons Elementary

Music is more than just notes and melodies – it’s a universal language that can bring people together. As an elementary music teacher at Philip Simmons Elementary and Cainhoy Elementary, David Frazier has spent the past 13 years shaping young minds through rhythm and song.

“When I’m teaching my lessons and I see that spark of joy or that connection being made, it fuels my momentum and motivation to keep going,” Frazier said.

One of his proudest achievements is securing an Arts in Basic Curriculum Grant when Philip Simmons Elementary first opened. “Through this recurring grant, we’ve connected students with live performances at the Dock Street Theatre and Gaillard Performing Arts Center, hosted artists-in-residence, and built up our arts program inventory.”

His most recent achievement – being named Teacher of the Year – came to Frazier as a shock.

“It’s a great honor! Every single teacher at our school is passionate about our students and what we do here, so it came as a huge surprise,” he said. “The most challenging part of teaching is wanting more: more time with students, more than 45 minutes a week, more time to plan. When you set the bar to a certain height, it’s just human nature to continue that success.”

Frazier’s passion shines through in his students’ performances. “It’s rewarding when a teacher tells me they never expected one of their former students to be on stage, singing a solo or speaking lines. Watching students step into the spotlight and shine is an incredible feeling.”

His goal is to instill a lifelong love of music and confidence in every student who walks through his door.

Amanda Gemmell: Philip Simmons Middle School

Math may be a daunting subject for many, but for Amanda Gemmell, it’s an opportunity to instill confidence and perseverance in her students. Teaching at Philip Simmons Middle for the past seven years, she believes in making math approachable and engaging.

“Middle school can be a particularly challenging time in many people’s lives,” Gemmell said. “My greatest hope is to be a beacon of positivity and consistency for the students under my care.”

One of the biggest factors in deciding to become a teacher was Gemmell’s belief that education is the most powerful tool to incite change and success in both an individual’s life and society as a whole. Being named Teacher of the Year has reaffirmed her success in that goal.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have an impact on the lives of my students and the Philip Simmons community. Being recognized as Teacher of the Year affirms what I’ve always felt, that I am truly blessed to have an occupation that I both love and am gifted in.”

As a math teacher, her proudest moments come when a student lights up and says, “I get it now!” or having a parent mention that their child is enjoying learning because of her class. Her goal as an educator is to continue finding new ways to teach math concepts.

“I believe that in education, we have never truly ‘arrived.’ There’s always a way to improve and meet the needs of my ever-changing students.”

Paige Duvall: Philip Simmons High School Paige Duvall has been shaping young artists as Philip Simmons High School’s visual arts teacher since it opened. While pursuing a graduate degree in graphic design, a single art lesson with kindergarteners sparked her passion for teaching, prompting her to change her major the next day. Now with 14 years of experience, she continually explores new techniques to bring fresh ideas into the classroom. “I am so touched to be acknowledged in this way by my colleagues and administration,” Duval said. Her enthusiasm for learning and sharing new ideas, coupled with a deep curiosity about people, continues to fuel her teaching. One of her proudest moments came through the Memory Project, an initiative that connects advanced art students with children living in orphanages and group homes worldwide. Her students created portraits of children from Cameroon in Central Africa, and got to view a video of the children receiving their artwork. “I had never seen my students so proud of their work and the impact it had on others,” she recalled. Beyond the classroom, Duvall is dedicated to expanding her students’ perspectives through international education. Last summer, she led a student and family tour of Iceland, and this summer, she will take a group to the Galápagos Islands. “I want to find new and exciting ways for my students to connect with the global community, encouraging them to explore different perspectives and experiences.”

Bailey Peterson: Cainhoy Elementary

Bailey Peterson has dedicated her three-year teaching career, thus far, to third graders at Cainhoy Elementary, where she fosters a love for learning in all subjects. Inspired by her own passion for discovery, she aims to create an environment where students feel excited to grow, overcome challenges, and achieve their goals.

Being named Teacher of the Year is a meaningful honor for Peterson, but she credits her students for the recognition.

“This achievement isn’t just mine – it’s a celebration of my students’ hard work and dedication. Every day, we learn and grow together, and this recognition is a reflection of their efforts as well!”

Peterson believes her willingness to continually evaluate her own teaching methods is what makes her stand out. “I remain a learner myself, always open to trying new strategies to better meet the needs of my students and ensure their success.”

Looking ahead, Peterson said she remains committed to making a lasting impact on every student she teaches.

“I am committed to continuously learning and seeking out opportunities that will help me grow and become a better teacher for my students. Watching them become leaders of their own learning and take ownership of their education is truly the greatest reward.”