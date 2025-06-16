Ceremony To Remember Charleston 9 Firefighters

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 18-year anniversary of the line-of-duty loss of nine firefighters at a ceremony at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18. The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway, in West Ashley.

Members of the fire service and the community are welcome to attend.

Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18.

Family members may arrive at any time prior to 7 p.m. Limited seating will be available, with families of the fallen and past members of the CFD offered priority seating in the tented area. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Members from the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on site to offer support throughout the event.

For more details on the ceremony, visit charleston-sc.gov/C9.

The event will be livestreamed on the CFD Facebook page.

Parking in the area is limited. The Memorial Park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available. Limited parking will be available at the vacant lot off Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway.

Provided by the Charleston Fire Department.