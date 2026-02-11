Champ Jessica Pegula Returns To 2027 Credit One Charleston Open

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, the 2025 and 2026 Charleston champion, will return to defend her title at the Credit One Charleston Open March 27 - April 4, 2027. Pegula is looking to become the first tournament champion to win three titles in a row since Chris Evert won the event five times in a row from 1974-1978.

Pegula enters the 2027 Charleston Open after a season that featured some of the deepest tournament runs of her career. She won titles in Dubai, her fourth WTA 1000 crown, and in Charleston, where she beat Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-2, 6-2 to become the first player to defend the title there since Serena Williams in 2013. She also reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, the final in Berlin after a win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She followed her grass season with back-to-back finals in Washington D.C. and Cincinnati and a third straight semifinal at the US Open in September. With 50+ tour-level wins this season, she extended her run to four straight year-end Top 10 finishes and five straight WTA Finals qualifications.

Pegula will compete in the Charleston main draw for the ninth time. She holds a 21–6 win-loss record and was a two-time semifinalist in 2023 and 2024 before capturing the titles in 2025 and 2026.

“Charleston just feels like home to me. Winning the Credit One Charleston Open back-to-back was such a great feeling, so of course now I want to go for the three-peat in 2027,” she said in a statement. “I love playing in the Lowcountry and the crowds there bring so much energy. I always seem to end up in some big matches in Charleston and I can’t wait to be back to play in front of the fans again.”

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Ticket packages are available for purchase at online or call (843) 856-7900 starting Nov. 4. For additional information, please email info@creditonestadium.com or visit creditonecharlestonopen.com.