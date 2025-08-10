Charity takes annual Swing to raise money for breast cancer patients

More than pretty in pink, the swingers at the annual Swing for the Lowcountry charity event are taking a swing to help improve the lives of Lowcountry residents battling breast cancer.

This annual event combines pickleball, golf, and tennis and always scores big wins for those battling breast cancer.

When The Swing event began in 2019, 72 women, 10 silent auction items, and 10 raffle baskets raised $11,000. What started small has exploded into an annual event that keeps growing. Since then, The Swing event has raised an additional $750,000.

Throughout the Lowcountry, many cancer charities focus on research, development, treatment, and medical expenses. Lori Bayer, The Swing’s president and founder, stresses there is also a huge need to help ease the burden of everyday expenses.

“It’s critical to our community, as we are serving these patients and their families with everyday expenses, which are vital to their peace of mind and help them focus 100% on recovery,” Bayer said. “Our entire focus and concern is relieving financial stress from women, men, and their families while they are battling this deadly disease.”

Bayer explained 95 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to patients and the need is growing.

“As of this summer, our monthly run rate with our partners at MUSC and Hollings Cancer Center, for direct patient support, is currently at $40,000 per month. There is great need in our community, and this number shows us that we need to continue to raise half a million dollars or more every year to support these patients, and their families.”

The Swing remains active year-round to help raise awareness, as well as money. The charity often partners with local businesses. The Kiawah Island Club will be holding their first swing event in October.

Volunteer and DI resident Lee Harper says breast cancer touches everyone in some capacity and appreciates the opportunity to help.

“I know that my volunteering is helping someone get to and from radiation/chemo,” she said. “I know that I am helping someone keep food on their table or keep their lights on. And it fills my heart that I am helping ease the burden for those in our community.”

This year’s event will begin at 7 a.m., Monday, Oct. 27, at the Daniel Island Club, ending with an auction and a fabulous luncheon.

Even if you can’t swing a club or a racket, organizers say there are many ways to help. In addition to registering to participate, people can make a donation, volunteer, or sponsor the event at theswing.org.

“We are still looking for individuals and businesses to buy signs for the event,” Bayer said. “$500 goes a long way to buying groceries for a family or filling up their gas tanks!

Bayer added that breast cancer affects one in eight women. “We know how deeply their families are affected. Breast cancer happens all year long, not only in October.”