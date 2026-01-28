Charleston’s greenhouse volunteers bring color, community, and a touch of magic to city parks

"I feel closer to God in that greenhouse than in any other building," Les Schwartz said, inhaling, exhaling.

It’s a bold statement, but for volunteers like Schwartz who spend their mornings tending Charleston’s city greenhouses, this isn’t just gardening. It’s a hands-on, living connection to the city and its public spaces.

Most visitors see only the colorful blooms that fill Hampton Park, the Pineapple Fountain, and dozens of other public spaces in downtown Charleston, but behind every bed of snapdragons, pansies, and zinnias is a quiet army of volunteers turning greenhouses into workshops and gardens into living canvases.

Each year, about 30 volunteers help cultivate more than 60,000 annuals and several hundred perennials, transforming the city's green spaces while keeping costs low and community engagement high.

The program, officially known as Stewards of Hampton Park, has supported the City of Charleston Horticulture Division since 2000. Sarah Robinson, horticulture program coordinator, oversees the volunteers and the growing seasons.

"Our mission is to beautify Charleston’s public parks while cultivating community pride and involvement," Robinson said. "Our volunteers are essential. We’re responsible for 28 downtown beds, 18 beds in Hampton Park, and several more across James Island and West Ashley. We wouldn’t be able to grow such a large crop or maintain all those beds without them."

Volunteers work both inside the greenhouses and outdoors in the parks.

In the greenhouse, they start the season seeding hundreds of tiny wells by hand, then pot the seedlings into four-inch pots, pinch back growth, move trays, and maintain tools and materials.

In the parks, they pull weeds, prune shrubs, deadhead spent flowers, and install new annuals grown in the greenhouses.

"You get a tray with 288 tiny cells, fill each with soil, then plant one seed by hand," Robinson explained. "It’s repetitive, but it’s incredibly rewarding, especially when you see the plants thriving outside."

Schwartz, one of the first volunteers in the program before it was officially established, has a lifelong connection to Hampton Park.

"I grew up playing and climbing here," she said. "Helping maintain it is only fair. Watching little seeds grow into lush plants is magic, religious, stunning, and a pleasure. There is no task that isn’t gratifying."

The program saves the city money in more ways than one. By growing plants in-house, the city avoids the high cost of buying mature plants from nurseries, which can be ten times more expensive than seed packets.

“We save thousands each year by buying seeds at an average of $5 to $10 a pack of 100 versus buying packs of full-grown plants for ten times the price or contracting out a landscaping company to provide plants and do the work,” Robinson said.

Combined with the volunteer hours, Robinson said, the city saves the equivalent of at least one full-time employee every year, while getting more done than one person could accomplish alone.

“There is a great sense of pride and accomplishment at the end of every season. When we've grown a great crop that is healthy and has good roots, we know the plants will thrive out in the parks and provide enjoyment for so many people,” Robinson said.

“It's really cool to see folks taking engagement or prom photos in Hampton Park, or even to see our downtown beds on someone's Instagram story! I always think to myself, 'We grew that!' So many people had a literal hand in making those flower beds as lovely as they are.”

The city runs two main growing seasons. In January, volunteers start spring varieties like snapdragons, pansies, and dianthus, which bloom through winter into early spring. In August, summer varieties such as zinnias, marigolds, and vinca are seeded and later planted, keeping parks colorful through fall. Volunteers even manage germination chambers and misting systems, ensuring seedlings develop strong roots before hitting the ground.

Despite the structured tasks, Robinson says anyone can volunteer, even without gardening experience. “Everything is taught one-on-one,” she said. “We have long-time volunteers who help beginners, and because we’re growing on such a large scale, even experienced gardeners learn new techniques.”

Whether planting seeds, moving pots, or pruning shrubs, these volunteers are quietly shaping Charleston’s public spaces in ways that every resident enjoys, often without realizing it.

"I’ve yet to work in a park where someone passing by didn’t thank me for keeping it pretty,” Schwartz said. “We put tiny seeds in tiny cells, and before you know it, they’re the season’s best colors. Being part of that is a joy unlike any other."