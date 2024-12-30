Charleston among moldiest U.S. cities

Hidden mold is silently threatening homes across America – even in cities you'd least suspect. While many dismiss it as a mere nuisance, mold exposure can actually have devastating health consequences, from chronic skin conditions to dangerous respiratory infections and potentially life-threatening lung inflammation.

To dig deeper into this issue, Deye combined environmental and climate data from multiple research sources with a survey asking 3,000 homeowners if they've experienced mold in their home in the past year. The result? A list of the 150 moldiest cities in America – places where residents are most likely to deal with mold-related health concerns.

“Most of us don't realize how severely mold can affect both our health and our homes,” Allen Dong of Deye said in a statement. “The good news is that simple steps like fixing leaky pipes promptly, running bathroom fans during showers, and using a dehumidifier to keep indoor humidity below 60% can make a huge difference. Even in the most mold-prone cities across the country, these basic preventive measures can stop mold before it becomes a problem.”

Five South Carolina cities, led by Charleston, with the highest respiratory risk for residents made the list.

Charleston, with its coastal location and warm, humid climate creating an ideal environment for mold growth, ranked No. 17. Frequent rainfall and high humidity levels make shaded areas, basements, and poorly ventilated spaces particularly vulnerable. Homes near the marshes or waterways face additional challenges due to the persistent dampness common in these areas. Regular moisture control and ventilation are key to preventing mold issues.



At No. 21, Myrtle Beach’s coastal humidity and high summer temperatures make mold a frequent concern, particularly in homes near the beach. Adequate ventilation and regular maintenance are vital to managing moisture.

Coming in at No. 37, Greenville’s humid and rainy conditions often lead to indoor moisture, increasing the likelihood of mold, especially in shaded or poorly insulated areas. Proactive measures can help reduce these risks.

Florence’s humid summers and regular rainfall heighten mold risks, particularly in spaces with poor drainage or ventilation. Proper airflow and moisture control are crucial to maintaining indoor air quality. The city ranked No. 38.

Making the list at No. 45, Columbia’s high summer humidity and seasonal rainfall contribute to mold risks in buildings with inadequate ventilation. Ensuring proper airflow is key to avoiding persistent dampness.

The top 10 moldiest cities in the U.S. are as follows:

1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Claiming the not-so-coveted top spot, Fort Lauderdale is the moldiest city in the U.S. The constant rain, warm weather, and high humidity create a perfect storm for mold to thrive, especially in older buildings or those near water. If you’ve got a leaky roof here, chances are you’ve got some mold too.

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

In second place, New Orleans has a reputation for its unique culture, but it’s also known for its mold problems. Between the swampy surroundings, frequent flooding, and charming yet old architecture, moisture loves to stick around - and mold loves moisture.

3. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge is another Louisiana city battling mold, thanks to its steamy climate and location along the Mississippi River. Add in heavy rain and hurricane season, and you’ve got a recipe for mold that’s hard to beat.

4. Orlando, Florida

With regular thunderstorms and muggy weather, it’s no surprise Orlando made the list. Poor ventilation in homes and buildings only makes things worse, creating damp spots where mold can grow fast.

5. Tampa, Florida

Tampa’s tropical storms and high humidity make mold almost unavoidable. The low-lying areas of this coastal city are especially vulnerable, as flooding often leaves behind damp conditions that mold just can’t resist.

6. Miami, Florida

Miami might be known for its sunshine and beaches, but mold is a common houseguest here. The constant rain and coastal humidity mean that without good airflow, mold can take over indoor spaces in no time.

7. Biloxi, Mississippi

In 7th place overall, Biloxi’s coastal location puts it right in the path of hurricanes and tropical storms, which often lead to flooding. Water-damaged homes are prime real estate for mold, making it a persistent issue in this Gulf Coast city.

8. Shreveport, Louisiana

The regular rain and humid conditions present in Shreveport are contributors to the city’s significant mold issues. Proximity to rivers and flood zones doesn’t help, either - it’s a damp city through and through.

9. Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville’s hot and humid summers, paired with seasonal downpours, create the perfect environment for mold. Homes with poor ventilation are especially at risk, as dampness tends to stick around in these spaces.

10. Lafayette, Louisiana

Located near marshlands, Lafayette is no stranger to moisture. The combination of high humidity and frequent rain means mold is a regular problem, particularly in areas where airflow isn’t great.

