Charleston Animal Society partners with Berkeley Center July 1

In a step to enhance animal welfare services and prepare for regional growth, Charleston Animal Society has entered into a partnership with Berkeley County to manage operations at the Berkeley Animal Center. The Berkeley County Council voted to approve the partnership at the county council meeting on May 27, 2025. The new partnership will take effect Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

“This collaboration builds on a long-standing, positive relationship between Charleston Animal Society and Berkeley County,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “With a shared commitment to animal welfare and community service, the partnership reflects more than a year and a half of careful planning and discussion.”

The move comes at a critical time for the tri-county area, where rapid population growth is placing increased pressure on animal services.

“Our region is growing fast, and that includes a rising population of dogs and cats,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. “By joining forces with Berkeley County, we can better serve our communities, reduce duplication of services, and respond more efficiently to the needs of animals and residents alike.”

Charleston Animal Society already provides services to more than 2,000 Berkeley County residents each year. This partnership allows both organizations to utilize shared veterinary and sheltering expertise more effectively—especially important during the ongoing national shortage of veterinarians. Combining efforts will streamline services, reduce confusion in communities that span multiple counties, and create a single, cohesive system for animal welfare across county lines.

TRANSITION BEGINS JULY 1

Charleston Animal Society will assume the current operating budget for Berkeley Animal Center, which stands at approximately $1.6 million for Fiscal Year 2026. By consolidating efforts, the organizations anticipate a reduction in duplicated services, leading to smarter spending and improved outcomes for animals and residents.

The current staff of Berkeley Animal Center will transition to become Charleston Animal Society employees, operating under Charleston Animal Society’s policies and procedures. Volunteers will also be welcomed into the Charleston Animal Society family, with all continuing their vital roles in the care and adoption of animals in the community.

“We are proud of the team at Berkeley Animal Center and value their dedication,” said Elmore. “This partnership is not about replacing—it’s about enhancing what already works and building on it.” Charleston Animal Society built the first No Kill county in the Southeast and will work toward that in Berkeley County.

While the facility will continue to be known as the Berkeley Animal Center for the foreseeable future, any potential name or branding changes will be communicated publicly, along with any updates regarding operating hours or social media channels.

Animal control operations will continue in close coordination with local Animal Control Agencies across Berkeley County. Charleston Animal Society will work with these partners to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Stray animal handling and in-shelter veterinary care will continue to meet or exceed the national Association of Shelter Veterinarians guidelines for standards of care in animal shelters.

A strong emphasis will be placed on maintaining and growing key programs like the Trap-Vaccinate-Alter-Return (TVAR) initiative, which has been highly successful in managing community cat populations. With Charleston Animal Society’s enhanced spay-neuter capacity, the goal is to mitigate overpopulation and ensure a healthier future for animals throughout the region.