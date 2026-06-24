In Charleston area, low-income now means nearly $66K a year

For many Lowcountry residents, earning $65,000 a year may sound like a solid middle-class salary. According to the federal government, however, it now falls into the low-income category.

New income limits released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development show that an individual earning up to $65,800 annually in the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area is considered low income.

Just two years ago, that threshold was $58,900.

The increase reflects a region where housing prices, rents, and living costs have continued to climb, pushing income benchmarks higher even as many workers struggle to keep pace.

HUD bases its calculations on Area Median Income, or AMI, the midpoint where half of residents earn more and half earn less. For a single person in the Charleston metro area, the median income is now $82,300. Households earning 80% of that figure, or $65,800, fall into the low-income category used for many housing assistance programs.

The designation often surprises residents because it doesn't align with what many consider poverty.

“I make about $62,000 working in healthcare, and I definitely never thought of myself as low income,” Daniel Island resident Lauren Hall said. “But after rent, student loans, groceries, and insurance, there isn't a lot left over at the end of the month.”

The numbers raise an obvious question: if $65,800 is now considered low income, how far does a typical paycheck really go?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Carolina's average weekly wage was $1,128 in April 2026, equal to roughly $58,600 annually. That means the state's average worker earns less than the Charleston area's current low-income threshold.

At the same time, Charleston's rising median income suggests higher earners are helping drive the region's benchmarks upward. To keep pace with the increase in median income over the past two years, workers would have needed nearly a 12% pay raise.

For residents trying to buy homes or rent apartments, those shifting benchmarks can have real consequences. The good news – depending on how one looks at it – is that higher income limits may allow more people to qualify for programs such as workforce housing, down-payment assistance, and housing grants.

“I'm a teacher and my husband works in hospitality,” island resident Melanie Hart said. “On paper our income looks decent, but finding housing that's actually affordable has been the biggest challenge since moving to Charleston.”

Local developers and nonprofits have responded with projects aimed at closing that gap.

At Point Hope, developers have committed to making 10% of all multifamily housing deed-restricted workforce housing. Planned projects include affordable rental units and future workforce homes expected to be priced around $300,000, well below the community's current average home price of more than $750,000.

On Daniel Island, Seven Farms Apartments, operated by the Humanities Foundation, offers income-based rentals ranging from about $951 to $1,589 per month. Residents also have access to free groceries, fresh produce, and pantry staples through community programs.

As more transplants continue to move to Charleston, the latest federal income figures highlight a changing reality: a salary that once represented financial stability may now qualify someone for housing assistance, even as many residents say their paychecks still struggle to keep up with the cost of living.