Charleston dad turns a simple newsletter into a nationwide brotherhood

When Adam Kunes became a dad, nobody handed him a roadmap.

His friends were still grabbing drinks after work and booking golf outings. Meanwhile, he was at home learning how to soothe a crying baby and stepping into a version of life that felt both exciting and isolating.

“It was amazing,” Kunes said, “but it was also a weird transition that I don’t think a lot of guys talk about honestly.”

What surprised him even more was what he found when he went looking for advice. Most of the fatherhood content online felt outdated, overly cheesy, or built around the tired stereotype of the clueless dad.

“It either made dads look clueless or it felt like something I couldn’t really relate to.”

So the Charleston entrepreneur decided to create the kind of resource he wished existed.

That idea became Dad Day, a newsletter that has grown into a community of more than 20,000 dads across the country. What started as a few emails has expanded into a Slack group, run clubs, workshops, meetups, YouTube videos, podcasts, and in-person experiences designed to help fathers connect with one another.

“I wanted Dad Day to show that becoming a dad doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself,” Kunes said. “You can still be a good dad, care about your family, stay active, keep up with workouts, have good taste, build cool things, and have fun along the way.”

REDEFINING DADS

Published three times a week, Dad Day covers a little bit of everything: parenting, marriage, fitness, finance, gear, health, humor, and real-life stories from fathers navigating the same challenges.

“In my mind, the typical Dad Day reader is a dad who really cares,” Kunes said. “He might have young kids, older kids, or be somewhere in the middle, but he’s trying.”

Readers might find practical guides on everything from raising kids in the era of smartphones and video games to surviving holiday meltdowns, planning successful fishing trips with children, or setting kids up for financial success. There are even recommendations for clothing, shoes, and gear dads might actually want to wear.

The newsletter also features a “Dad Bod” section focused on fitness, hormones, and overall wellness, along with stories spotlighting fathers doing interesting things in their communities.

“The goal is always the same: make dads feel a little more connected, a little more encouraged, and maybe give them something useful to take into the day,” he said.

WHY EMAIL STILL WORKS

While social media dominates much of today’s content landscape, Kunes intentionally built Dad Day around email.

“I’ve been in the newsletter space a long time, and I love ’em because they feel more personal,” he said. “A newsletter lands in someone’s inbox and, hopefully, becomes part of their routine.”

For busy fathers juggling careers, family responsibilities, sports practices, school drop-offs, and everything in between, that simplicity matters.

“A lot of our readers are busy,” Kunes said. “They don’t always have time to scroll for an hour, but they can read something quick, useful, and entertaining with their coffee.”

The formula appears to be working.

“Guys have met up for runs, shared advice, supported each other through tough seasons, and built actual friendships,” he said. “The newsletter gets people in the door, but the community is where it starts to feel real.

BUILDING SOMETHING BIGGER

While the newsletter remains the foundation of Dad Day, Kunes always envisioned something larger.

“Community was always the bigger idea,” he said.

That realization came from seeing how isolated many fathers can feel.

“A lot of dads are more isolated than they probably admit,” Kunes said. “You can have a full house, a busy job, kids everywhere, and still feel like you don’t have many guys in your corner.”

To combat that, Dad Day has expanded far beyond the inbox.

Members can join a private Slack group where dads discuss everything from workouts and parenting challenges to marriage, careers, dinner ideas, and everyday victories. There is also a Dad Day Strava run club designed to encourage accountability and consistency without competition or pressure.

For dads looking for face-to-face connection, the organization hosts local meetups, workouts, workshops through its Dad Lab series, and “Built For More” experiences – small-group weekend adventures that combine movement, time outdoors, meaningful conversations, and opportunities to build friendships.

“The idea is simple: a place where guys can talk about training, parenting, work, marriage, whatever, without it feeling weird,” Kunes said.

PRESSURES FACING FATHERS

As Father’s Day approaches, Kunes believes many dads are facing a challenge that often goes unspoken.

“There’s pressure to provide, be present, stay healthy, be emotionally available, build a career, have a good marriage, coach the team, get the kids outside, and somehow also have hobbies and friends. It’s a lot.”

Rather than offering more perfection-driven advice, Kunes believes fathers need something else entirely.

“I don’t think dads need more content telling them they’re doing everything wrong,” he said. “They need more encouragement, more real community, and more permission to be a work in progress.

“Most dads I know are not looking for perfection. They’re looking for a better rhythm. They want to show up well, but they also need other dads around them saying, ‘Same here. Keep going.’”

That philosophy has become the driving force behind Dad Day’s growth and its loyal following.

“For me, Father’s Day is less about being celebrated and more about being reminded of the responsibility and gift of it all. It’s a chance to slow down and remember that being a dad is one of the most important things I’ll ever do.”

His advice for fellow fathers is simple. “Your presence matters more than you think,” Kunes said. “You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to have every answer. Just keep showing up, keep paying attention, and keep making the most of the ordinary moments. That’s where a lot of the good stuff lives.”