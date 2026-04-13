Charleston Digital expands free AI curriculum

With the unprecedented acceleration of artificial intelligence reshaping every industry, Charleston Digital recognizes the need for education that cuts through the noise. Through the Charleston Learning Center, the goal is to provide the community with knowledge and tools that build confidence, reduce confusion, and empower individuals across roles and industries to be prepared for the future of work.

A starting point for residents in the Tri-county Region to learn about AI is the Google AI Essentials Career Certificate, available for free thanks to a community grant from Google.

Residents can register for this self-paced, online course on the learning center’s website.

Additionally, Charleston Digital is launching a new AI Series: Collaborating with Agents. Across three one-hour sessions, participants will learn how modern AI systems work.

The Charleston Learning Center offers business and technical workshops, certificates, and meetups for residents and students across the Tri-County region. Learn more online.

Provided by Charleston Digital.