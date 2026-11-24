Tony Romeo, the Charleston-based deep-sea explorer, gained a measure of fame when he searched for Amelia Earhart’s missing airplane on the seabed two years ago. He plans to restart that search in a year or two.

Romeo’s company, Eco Minerals, has entered the new field of deep-sea mining with a plan to bring up minerals lying two or three miles below the surface of the sea.

“It’s about $20 trillion of minerals sitting in the bottom of the ocean,” Romeo told a crowd at the Daniel Island Community Speaker Series, held at the Daniel Island Club on Nov. 19. The nodules were formed over millions of years. “Until now, it just hasn’t been picked up.”

Romeo, a commercial real estate agent-turned-entrepreneur-turned-explorer, had a full portfolio of adventure and information to share.

He polled the audience on what they wanted to hear about most: his search for the aviator, who disappeared in the South Pacific at the tail end of a round-the-world flight in 1937; his company’s success in finding Pan Am Flight 526, which went down in the Bermuda Triangle in 1952; his efforts to search for a Malaysia Airlines plane that disappeared in 2014; and his latest venture, a plan to bring up nodules rich in copper, manganese, nickel, and cobalt.

The audience chose Earhart.

Romeo, an alumnus of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Charleston School of Law, had a gripping insiders’ take on the oft-told tale of the aviator’s storied career and doomed flight. While preparing to search for her, he communicated with her family and gained a strong appreciation for Earhart, a pioneer who set several flight records, had a faculty appointment at Purdue University, and wrote a book.

“Many people think of Amelia as just that lady that disappeared,” Romeo said. “In reality, she was probably one of the early feminists and a pioneer in aviation. She was very witty, very gracious. Never said anything bad about anybody. Good friends with Eleanor Roosevelt. A very cool person.”

His company, then called Deep Sea Vision, announced it had found a plane-shaped form on the ocean floor. That turned out to be rocks, but he said he’s going to give that search another try in a few years.

These days, he’s focused on eventually mining an area of seabed near American Samoa. Eco Minerals and its subsidiary, Deep Sea Vision, plan to develop a Zamboni-like craft that can pick up the minerals and transport them to a ship.

The practice of deep-sea minerals mining is in its early stages and faces regulatory and environmental opposition.

“I’m two years from picking that stuff up,” Romeo said.