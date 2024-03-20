Charleston firefighter suffers heart attack on duty, not covered by worker’s comp

City of Charleston firefighter Scott McWethy faced a battle he wasn’t trained for when he suffered a heart attack while exercising at the fire station gym on Daniel Island.

After 25 years of service, McWethy viewed himself fortunate to survive the cardiac arrest, only to discover his lost wages and medical bills weren’t considered eligible for worker’s compensation claims.

“I was surprised to find out that the state’s workers’ compensation doesn’t cover heart attacks,” McWethy said. “I had to use all my sick days and vacation time to make sure I was still getting a paycheck while I was out.”

Charleston Firefighters Association-Local 61 President John Baker said cardiovascular diseases are among the most common causes of death for firefighters.

Yet, he said heart attacks are not considered eligible for compensation unless they occur during a fire incident or within 24 hours post incident, leaving those who may be injured outside that scope with limited options.

McWethy’s incident took place on duty at the Daniel Island’s Fire Station 18 gym.

McWethy said he was working out as a mandatory part of his routine when he suddenly felt uncomfortable. He began to feel dizzy and had difficulty breathing, prompting his crew to call for emergency medical services.

He was rushed to Roper St. Francis Hospital downtown and underwent successful surgery to address a full blockage in one artery and a 50% blockage in another. Doctors inserted a stent in the completely blocked artery to improve his health.

“Since I survived, there are no benefits to help me or other firefighters or police officers,” McWethy said. “I think the law needs to be changed so others can have some help if faced with a heart attack on duty.”

Baker, who also serves as the lobbyist for the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, is originally from Florida where he said workers’ compensation there covers health conditions like heart attacks.

Baker is now pushing for legislative change in South Carolina after McWethy’s medical emergency.

“We want to pass legislation where we expand cancer coverage and fix the current law to include heart attacks and strokes. Since this event and hearing other stories of folks who have had strokes on the job, we presume that it could be attributed to the job itself with the stress we undergo and the toxins that we face,” he said.

To help McWethy get back on his feet, the Charleston Firefighters Association-Local 61 rallied together and launched a GoFundMe campaign. Donations surpassed the initial goal of $7,000 to help McWethy catch up not only on his medical tab, but also his regular monthly bills.

Amid the financial setbacks, McWethy is back at work.

“It feels good to be back. I feel blessed to work with the people that I call brothers and sisters in the Charleston Fire Department. They are a second family that watches out for each other.”

Baker reflected on McWethy’s character and described him as a dedicated firefighter and friend.

“Scott’s always got a smile on his face, he’s always watching out for other people,” Baker said. “He makes sure that at the end of the day, our main goal is to get us all home safely to our families.”

McWethy’s GoFundMe account is gofundme.com/f/charleston-fireman-needs-our-help.