Charleston mayor launches city podcast

Charleston Mayor William Cogswell has launched a new avenue for getting the city’s talking points out to its residents – Talking Charleston, a new monthly podcast.

In the podcast, Cogswell sits down with different members of the City Council to talk through what is happening in their district and across the city. The first episode, featuring Councilman Ross Appel, is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

The show focuses on the issues that affect residents every day. Each month brings a new council member, a new district and a candid conversation about the work underway at City Hall.

“People want to know what’s actually going on at City Hall, and they want to hear it straight,” said Cogswell in a press release announcing the new podcast. “Traffic, flooding, what gets built and where. Our residents live with these issues every day, and they deserve a clear explanation of how decisions get made and who controls what. This podcast gives our council members and me the time to walk through that in plain terms.”

In the debut episode, Charleston’s growing pains are examined. Appel, who represents parts of West Ashley and James Island, joins the mayor in explaining why the city does not control most of its own roads, how state and county funding structures shape local traffic solutions, and what proposed “concurrency” legislation could mean for future development.

The two also take a close look at the Riverland Oaks property on James Island. They explain how decades-old zoning and the city’s strengthened stormwater manual have already brought the project down from 153 units to 95, and what other options remain available to the city.

“Traffic and development are what I hear about most from my constituents on James Island and in West Ashley,” said Appel in the discussion. “A lot of the frustration comes from not knowing who is responsible for what. Having the time to lay that out, including what the city has already done on Riverland Oaks, makes a real difference.”

Talking Charleston is available wherever you get your podcasts.