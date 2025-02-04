Charleston Open champions Special Olympics, wheelchair tennis

As world-class tennis takes center stage on the main court, another historic match will take place on one of Credit One Stadium’s secondary courts.

For the 15th consecutive year, the Charleston Open is hosting its Special Olympics tennis clinic, making it the longest-running event in the Women’s Tennis Association Foundation’s Special Olympics Series.

“Charleston is one of six stops in the WTA Foundation Special Olympics Series, where the WTA Foundation, WTA tournaments, and WTA players unite to support Special Olympics,” King said. “This is the 15th year that the Charleston Open has highlighted Special Olympics, the longest-running event in our series.”

On April 2, Special Olympics athletes from local and regional branches took to the courts and participated in a clinic led by WTA alumni and former Charleston Open tennis finalist Vania King.

King, alongside current WTA players, guided the athletes through drills and games, and the day ended with a Special Olympics athlete having the honor of performing a ceremonial coin toss before a WTA match.

Organizers said the event was not only a fun day on the courts, but it also aligns with the broader mission of Special Olympics to provide year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“The idea of hosting a tennis clinic for Special Olympics athletes began over a decade or two ago,” said Jack Barker, a former Special Olympics tennis director and a current member of the United States Tennis Association Southern Adaptive Committee.

“It was to create awareness of what the athletes were capable of doing while at the same time trying to recruit a bigger population to play tennis in the area.”

Charleston Open marketing director Arielle Alpino said the intention of the clinic is to give local athletes a continuing opportunity to develop their physical fitness while also showing off their courage and court skills to their families, other athletes, and the community.

South Carolina boasts one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the country, and the Charleston Open has played a key supporting role. The clinic has grown over the years, transitioning from an LTP, or Live to Play, program to a partner of the sport.

“Being able to bring awareness to Special Olympics tennis and athletes through our partnership helps the broader audience recognize that we are all unique in our own ways and that tennis’ positive benefits impact all of us,” King said.

The clinic featured adapted drills and equipment, including developmentally appropriate tennis balls designed for slower speeds to enhance playability. Athletes also had the opportunity to rally with WTA players to foster lasting connections and, hopefully, create memorable experiences.

“We hope that this clinic and all the ways we engage in our partnership will continue to foster positive relationships between athletes and tennis, encourage WTA players to continue to support the partnership, and encourage the tennis community to get involved in supporting the Special Olympics,” King said.

Wheelchair tennis at the COCO

For the first time in the tournament’s history, wheelchair tennis will take center stage with an exhibition match on Friday, April 4, at noon.

“The inspiration behind introducing wheelchair tennis to this year’s Credit One Charleston Open comes from a growing commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in sports,” said COCO fan experience manager Ashley Smith. “We are dedicated to expanding the reach of tennis, ensuring it is a sport that is accessible to athletes of all abilities.”

The exhibition will feature McKenna Woodhead and Delaney Hopkins, two standout players from Clemson University’s varsity wheelchair tennis team.

Woodhead, a senior at Clemson, has been a trailblazer in the sport, overcoming significant challenges to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Woodhead recently won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s National Championship for the Singles C Division and has learned to play with her racket taped to her hand due to limited hand function.

“Some challenges that wheelchair tennis players face are often related to equipment, awareness, and travel logistics or expenses,” Woodhead said. “Increased awareness can inspire more investment in the sport to help different wheelchair tennis programs and athletes grow. The wheelchair tennis exhibition match will bring recognition to the amazing sport and athleticism of such adaptive players, hopefully inspiring the next generation of athletes!”

Credit One Stadium will be fully wheelchair accessible for the event, and COCO’s organizers hope the exhibition will send a powerful message.

“We want to demonstrate that tennis is a sport for everyone,” Smith said. “This inclusion not only highlights the incredible skill and determination of wheelchair tennis athletes but also encourages greater awareness and respect for adaptive sports. Our hope is to show that barriers in sports can be broken, and everyone has a place in the tennis world.”