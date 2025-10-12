Home / News / Charleston Police Chief honored with Strom Thurmond Award

Charleston Police Chief honored with Strom Thurmond Award

Wed, 12/10/2025 - 10:42am admin

Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker recently received the 2025 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement in the City category. Walker accepted the honor in Columbia, South Carolina, with his family and colleagues. 

With 25 years of service, Chief Walker has focused on community engagement, youth programs, and officer development and has earned recognition for his leadership and dedication to modern policing. 

 

