Charleston Police Chief honored with Strom Thurmond Award
Wed, 12/10/2025 - 10:42am admin
Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker recently received the 2025 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement in the City category. Walker accepted the honor in Columbia, South Carolina, with his family and colleagues.
With 25 years of service, Chief Walker has focused on community engagement, youth programs, and officer development and has earned recognition for his leadership and dedication to modern policing.