Charleston Police Department’s newest K-9 named after late police chief

The Charleston Police Department has introduced its newest four-legged member, Luther, named in honor of former Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who passed away from cancer in 2023.

Sworn in on June 6, the highly trained dog is a tribute to Reynolds’ significant contributions to the department and his unwavering support for the K-9 unit.

“Chief Luther Reynolds was a staunch and vocal supporter of our K-9 unit,” Lieutenant Anthony Gibson, CPD, said. “He always ensured the unit was well-equipped and made it clear that he appreciated their work, from caring for the K-9s to apprehending violent criminals.”

Naming the new K-9 after Chief Reynolds was a heartfelt decision for the department.

“There was no other name or legacy more fitting to honor his memory and contributions to our police department,” Gibson said.

K-9 Luther, who is two years old, is a dual-purpose dog trained for both patrol and detection tasks. The new K-9 underwent several months of training and became certified in early June, according to CPD Sgt. Chris Stinson.

“He will be able to assist patrol officers with locating evidence, apprehensions, and tracking,” Stinson said.

Gibson highlighted some of Luther’s skills, saying, “He’s able to demonstrate the versatility and exceptional skills in various scenarios that are required of dual-purpose dogs.”

In his first month on the job, K-9 Luther has already apprehended his first suspect.

On June 23, officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Charleston, where a driver exited a wrecked vehicle and fled on foot. Officers lost sight of the driver, until K-9 Luther joined the hunt and found the driver under the steps of a downtown residence. With Luther’s help, the driver was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Additionally, in May, K-9 Luther and his handler, Master Police Officer Pete Hall, completed the “Big Lou” physical challenge, also named after Chief Reynolds. The challenge further showcased the dog’s capabilities and dedication.

K-9 Luther represents the relentless service that Chief Reynolds valued.

“Working K-9s serve fearlessly, often without notice, and are driven by a deep sense of duty,” Gibson said. “They handle crime scenes and tracks with precision and can seamlessly switch to engaging with children and the community during demonstrations.”

Police say that, depending on his health, K-9 Luther could serve the department for the next seven to eight years. His addition to the team, provided through the support of the LENS Foundation, enhances the department’s capabilities and continues Chief Reynold’s legacy of excellence and dedication, Gibson said.

This October, the annual Wag-o-ween event hosted by the LENS Foundation will feature all the department’s K-9s, including Luther.

“We look forward to celebrating their contributions and honoring Chief Reynolds’ legacy at this event,” Gibson said.