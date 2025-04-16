Charleston police reports overall drop in crime in 2024

The Charleston Police Department reported a reduction in crime throughout the city, including Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry area, according to its recently released 2024 annual report.

Charleston police reported a 10.7% drop in overall crime compared to the five-year average.

Homicide rates fell by 47.4%, with six homicides recorded in 2024 compared to 10 in 2023.

Other reductions in major crime categories included robberies down 22.7%, sex offenses down 28.9%, burglaries down 21.5%, and motor vehicle thefts down 27.9%.

However, not all crime trends decreased.

Aggravated assaults increased by 4.3%, and thefts from motor vehicles rose slightly by 0.7%.

“2024 was not without its challenges,” Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker stated in the report. “Leadership transitions, evolving demands, and the ever-present complexities of modern policing tested us. But instead of hesitating, we adapted. Instead of retreating, we stepped forward.”

Traffic safety was another focus of the report.

The number of deadly crashes decreased by 52%, and serious collisions were down 54%, which the department attributed to increased traffic enforcement efforts.

The department also reported a 31% increase in impaired-driving arrests, rising from 452 in 2023 to 592 in 2024.

Locally, Patrol Team 5 – which covers Daniel Island and Clements Ferry – saw crime rates that were lower than citywide averages. According to the 2024 Operations Statistical Report, Team 5 averaged 3.2 theft incidents and two trespassing incidents per week.

For comparison, citywide data showed theft occurring 87.8 times per week and trespassing incidents at 64.5 times per week.

“The most common issue in Team 5 is property crime, which was down significantly in 2024 compared to the five-year average,” said Charleston’s police information officer, Sgt. Chris Stinson. “Roadway safety is a concern as well. Our traffic division often works with (the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office) conducting traffic enforcement.”

To prevent crime in the local area, Stinson said, “The advice I would give to Daniel Island residents is to lock your cars, report suspicious activity, and remove valuables, especially firearms, from vehicles.”

The report also outlined the department’s key initiatives, including the hiring of 47 new officers, the expansion of The Police Corps training program, and the launch of the Charleston Executive Leadership Summit.

The department said it also made strides in community engagement, particularly with youth and the Hispanic community, and said it moved closer to launching its in-house DNA testing lab.

“This report is more than numbers and programs. It’s a snapshot of the work our team puts in every single day,” Chief Walker said in the report. “From reducing crime to expanding community outreach and our operations, we’re proud of what we accomplished in 2024 and even more focused on what’s ahead.”