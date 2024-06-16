Charleston Symphony at the Joe for early July 4 celebration

Kick off your Independence Day celebrations early with a night of fantastic music under the stars, followed by post-concert fireworks at the Charleston RiverDogs stadium.

The City of Charleston and Charleston Symphony Orchestra will once again present a special free-to-attend “CSO at The Joe” concert on Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m.

The CSO, under the direction of Yuriy Bekker, will present patriotic music alongside works by John Williams, Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and more.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Gates will open at 6 p.m., allowing attendees to enjoy available concessions by the RiverDogs hospitality team.

Due to limited seating capacity, tickets must be reserved to secure a spot.

To reserve tickets, please visit the RiverDogs website.

Full program details will be available at charlestonsymphony.org.