Charleston water bills to rise 10% by 2026

Come Jan. 1, 2026, Charleston residents could see their water bills jump by about 10%, and that’s just the start.

Charleston Water System has already approved a 7% increase for water and a 5.5% hike for wastewater, but officials now say an additional 3% surcharge will likely be added on top of that.

The extra charge is tied to the $64 million cost of relocating water mains for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system, a project to bring new bus, bike, and pedestrian infrastructure to the region by 2029.

The surcharge won’t be temporary. Officials say the 3% increase is a minimum and could remain for decades – until 2056.

“The LCRT relocation project alone is the reason for an expected additional 3% rate increase on top of the previously approved 7% increase,” said Mike Saia, public information administrator for CWS. “Every time a road is widened or a sidewalk added where one does not exist, you can likely expect an impact to your water and sewer bill.”

The transit project requires moving roughly 21 miles of mains to make room for stormwater drains. Saia said these relocations, combined with inflation and new EPA regulations, have left the utility with little choice but to pass costs along to customers.

“Our staff and board of commissioners do everything we possibly can to help our customers afford the critical water and sewer services we provide,” he said. “But these unexpected costs are incredibly expensive and take away critical funds that could otherwise be used to replace or maintain current infrastructure.”

While the exact numbers for 2026 won’t be finalized until the board approves its budget in November, Saia said customers should expect steady hikes in the years ahead.

“While I can’t predict exactly how much rates will rise next year, or in the future, it’s within reason to expect 5-10% increases to keep up with inflation and planned transportation projects,” he said.

“Our average customer with water and sewer service located inside the City of Charleston… pays about $25 for water and $78 for sewer, which totals $104, so a 10% increase equals about $10 a month.”

Some residents say the pinch is already here, with water bills in Clements Ferry neighborhoods sparking sticker shock.

“We cut down so much on our water use and it’s still $350,” Nelliefield resident Sue Grant said. “My friends in Mount Pleasant, a family of five, only pay $150. To be told my bill is over two times higher because of where I live is infuriating.”

“It’s just me and my wife, and our bill is always between $350 and $400,” said Isaac Owens, another Clements Ferry resident. “I’ve thought about moving. My friend moved to Awendaw and pays $30 a month now. Yet we’re stuck paying 10 times that.”

Saia said the utility hasn’t raised outside-city rates beyond this year’s January adjustments and pointed instead to a “difficult economy” as the driver behind more customers needing payment plans.

But for residents watching more expensive bills land in their mailbox, they say the numbers don’t add up.

“It feels like we’re paying for the whole city’s water projects,” Grant said.