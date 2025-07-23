Cheers! Raise your glass to a monthly round of Theology on Tap

For the past three years, Church of the Holy Spirit’s Theology on Tap has been a staple in Daniel Island’s social and spiritual life. Hosted at New Realm Brewery, the monthly gathering blends panel discussions with community connection over drinks and shared curiosity.

The intention is to create a relaxed, welcoming space for people to engage in conversations about faith, life, and the questions we all wrestle with, no matter their background.

Open to all inquisitive minds, Theology on Tap brings together people of all ages and walks of life – a melting pot of diverse perspectives that cultivates genuine conversation and a strengthened sense of community.

Each month’s discussion is centered around a given topic, be it economics or the environment.

The laid-back panel structure is more like an open forum where attendees are able to submit their questions anonymously or share their own responses to the panel’s answers. This is no pulpit preaching or a sterilized sermon; it is a chance to come together and navigate different aspects of life as a community.

This year’s season ended on a high note with a special guest panel featuring Chip Edgar, the bishop of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina.

Edgar joined local leaders for an evening of questions and dialogue with topics ranging from preferred sports teams to defining the community’s role in helping those in need.

The atmosphere was warm, engaging, and deeply human, just the kind of setting that makes Theology on Tap a standout on the town’s calendar.

While the series is now on summer break, organizers are already looking forward to its return this fall and encourage anyone curious to check it out.

In a time when real conversation can feel rare, Theology on Tap offers something refreshing: a space to slow down, ask honest questions, and make a new friend over a pint.