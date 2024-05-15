Cheryl Lynn (Dooley) Hirni

Cheryl Hirni passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on April 27, 2024, after a brief battle with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Cheryl was 77 years old and a resident of Daniel Island for the past five-plus years with her companion and best friend, Bob Cocol. She was previously a Hollis, New Hampshire, resident for over 35 years.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Hirni of Leesburg, Virginia, and Jim Hirni of Daniel Island, South Carolina, as well as her four grandchildren, Caroline Reagan of Columbia, South Carolina, and Sarah Merritt, Chloe Lynn, and Claire Margaret of Leesburg, Virginia.

She is also survived by her brothers, James Dooley of Homestead, Florida, and David Dooley of Miami, Florida, and his wife, Anne Marie.

Born July 6, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Ruth Dooley and Jim Dooley of Miami. She graduated as an accomplished student from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1964.

She served as editor of the Panther Newspaper, a yearbook staff member, and a member of the National Honor Society.

In August 1968, Cheryl graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Cheryl’s academic achievements began a lifelong passion for serving others. She spent nearly 40 years as an educator at the high school and college levels.

During her accomplished career in education, Cheryl supported and mentored countless students, helping them succeed and supporting them in their efforts to pursue their dreams and passions.

Cheryl was passionate about serving others and giving back to her community. Throughout her lifetime, she constantly went above and beyond to improve the lives of her family, students, friends, and many others. There was never a person or a cause Cheryl refused to help.

Cheryl’s interests included spending time with her friends and family, cooking, event planning, travel, attending concerts, and watching her favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots.

On Saturday, June 1, friends and family are invited to a visitation, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m., all at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Expressions of sympathy can be viewed at mcalister-smith.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, 843-884-3833.