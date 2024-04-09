Chris Hamil bids farewell to DIPOA after nearly a decade of service

Daniel Island residents know him as the “go-to” for addressing community concerns; colleagues call him family.

Chris Hamil, longtime operations manager of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, is stepping down after nearly a decade of dedicated service.

Hamil began his journey with the DIPOA in March 2015, shortly after moving to Daniel Island from Tennessee.

“When I first moved here, I was given the opportunity to help build many of the parks on Daniel Island, such as Smythe Park, Cattle Trough, the Butterfly Garden, and the Osprey Garden,” Hamil recalled.

His transition into the DIPOA came after a period working with the City of Charleston Parks Department and a leadership course where he met DIPOA’s former president Jane Baker, who would later become his mentor.

“When Larry Whetsell was retiring, Jane fortunately called me about joining the team. I didn’t hesitate.”

Over his tenure, Hamil has overseen significant growth around the island – in size and in community.

“Since my arrival, Daniel Island’s common areas have doubled, and we have striven to improve relationships with residents, guests, city, county, and state officials, and most importantly, my teammates on the DIPOA staff. It’s been very humbling to be recognized in my walks throughout the week or being the ‘go to’ for resident concerns.”

During his time on the DIPOA, Hamil said the island endured “a 1,000-year flood, multiple hurricanes, a “snowpocalypse,” and COVID-19. Despite those historic moments, we have come together to not only rebuild the physical aspects, but also strengthen the idea of neighboring well.”

Hamil’s efforts in stormwater pond management also stand out, with significant improvements in the ecosystems of the nearly 60 ponds managed by the DIPOA.

“Hiring professional pond managers, installing beneficial fish, adding buffer zones around ponds, and the use of color dyes at times to reduce algae blooms has reduced the use of chemical treatments and improved the ecosystems of each pond that leads to our tidal creeks,” he said.

He credits the vision and support of Jane Baker and the DIPOA team for all his achievements.

Hamil said looking back on his time with the DIPOA, “There are too many memorable moments to count. I will not miss hanging out with alligators who sometimes forget to be neighborly. I wasn’t perfect by any means, but we strove every day to make Daniel Island a better place to live, work, and play.”

As he transitions to a new role as pastoral resident at King’s Cross Church on Clements Ferry Road, Hamil is excited for this next chapter of life.

“I’m excited for this ministry opportunity as I prepare for future ministry either to come alongside a struggling church, a church in transition with a retiring pastor, or remain at King’s Cross as we continue to grow. I’ll remain faithful and just as passionate in this season of life to serve and love our neighbors here as I did on Daniel Island.”

Hamil said he remains committed to the Daniel Island community and the surrounding area. “I’m certain I’ll remain connected and continue to build on old and new relationships on Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry corridor. Hopefully, some will even come to see me. I’ll buy lunch!”

In his free time, Hamil enjoys spending time with his wife of 18 years, their two kids, and their yellow lab. You might spot him fishing on one of Daniel Island’s ponds, hitting balls at Topgolf, or soaking up the last days of summer by the pool.