Church of Holy Spirit crews build Honduras homes in just one day

While many have ventured to cooler climes to beat the heat, the Church of the Holy Spirit embraced the sweltering temps by sending two teams to Honduras as part of their missions ministry.

A team made up of 16 and another of 10 partnered with the LAMB Institute to serve the local community, lead worship, and even completed two “House in a Day” construction projects.

The first team spent the last week in June in Tegucigalpa, where they worked with the LAMB Institute at Casa Lamb, a children’s home in the mountains just outside the city. Each day was filled with impactful projects from farm work to fence repairing, as well as seeing firsthand the various ministries that LAMB provides. The institute proves to be a light in the community by offering a new, large daycare, inner-city and bilingual schools for over 550 students combined, a Youth In Action program, and their Children’s Home for more than 60 children.

The Holy Spirit team gathered each night for a time of worship and devotion, reflecting on the fruits of their mission work. Perhaps the most meaningful project the team collaborated on was “House in a Day," in which they were able to build a home for a single mother. Working as a local policewoman, she had spent years saving to buy a plot of land. The team was able to help realize her dream by constructing a home for her family on the plot she has worked so hard for.

As life-changing as it was for the family, the mission team walked away changed too.

“While on this project, we discovered that building a house wasn't just about walls and a roof; it was about reminding a family they are seen, loved, and never forgotten,” trip leader Melynda Toth said. “We arrived thinking we were going to build a house. We left realizing God was building us.”

The second team left July 10. Along with painting murals at the school in Flor del Campo and the children’s home, they, too, completed a “House in a Day” for a family of four. In a progress update, junior warden Carl Wist wrote: “Lety (LAMB volunteer coordinator) said the area of La Cantera we were in is known as ‘the hole.’ I've never experienced a place like this before. The paved road became a gravel road as we drove down the hill. The road ended well short of the location where we were to build the house, so we walked up and across a narrow path.”

Despite the challenging landscape, the team was able to build a home for a grandmother, her daughter, and two grandsons – both of whom helped complete the project.

As much as the teams were able to give, they received even more. Reflecting on the trip during a Sunday service, Wist told the Daniel Island congregation, “Seeing how God used us to help these families in a real way feels like we come away with more than we put in.”

The Honduras mission trips were made possible through the generosity of the congregation and local supporters Christian Brothers Automotive in Goose Creek, Averill Law Firm, Guri Sandu, and Skip Howe for the house in a day donation.

For the Church of the Holy Spirit, the trips not only align with the church’s broader mission to know the love of Jesus and to make His love known, they reflect its vision of seeing a community – locally and globally – transformed by His love, living life abundantly.