Church of the Holy Spirit plans 6,000-square-foot expansion

The Church of the Holy Spirit is expanding an additional 6,000 square feet to its current location on Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island.

Church officials are hoping to increase its building space to accommodate a growing congregation and to add more classrooms and offices for its preschool program at Holy Spirit Island School.

“With a growing island community and a growing church community, we have so many opportunities that can’t be realized within our current space constraints," said pastor Rev. Jonathan Bennett. "It’s time to transform and expand our campus so we can meet the needs of the Daniel Island community – spiritual, educational, social, and more – and be a center for community life for the next 20 years and beyond.”

The additional square feet will be built onto the existing parish hall, doubling the size of its current life center. It will include five additional classrooms, a bigger lobby, storage space, a wider courtyard, and a new, commercial-style kitchen.

Last year the church initiated a Make His Love Known campaign to raise funds for the expansion. The cost is estimated to be between $4 million and $5 million.So far, $2 million has been raised.