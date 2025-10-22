City board to review plans for 122-unit subdivision in Point Hope
Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.
More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
UPCOMING: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - ZONING
Oct. 21: 226 Port Tack Drive - Cainhoy - PUD request variance from Sec. 4 of the Wando Village PUD to allow a deck with a 2'8" rear setback (15’ required). TMS: 269-04-01-033. Owner/Applicant: Leslie & Frank Messina.
Oct. 21: 153 Famhill Trail - Cainhoy - Request variance from Sec. 54-347.1 to build a one-family detached dwelling within 10' building setback line from the BCM critical area buffer. TMS: 269-00-00-027. Owner: Bluffview Farms LLC Applicant: William Cox.
UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
Oct. 23: Point Hope Tract 7 - Phase 2 - Proposed preliminary plat and road construction plans for future 122-lot single-family development on 52.6 acres. 5000 Kitty Hawk Drive, Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000009. Owner: Ashton Charleston Residential LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: James Thomas, thomas.j@tandh.com.
Oct. 23: Marshes at DI Amenity Center - Proposed amenity center for Marshes at DI subdivision on 3.53 acres at 102 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Daniel Island. TMS: B2710000012. Owner: Stanley Martin Homes LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Zachary Wortman, zwortman@seamonwhiteside.com.