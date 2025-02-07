Home / News / City boards scheduled to review oil change shop, tree removal request

City boards scheduled to review oil change shop, tree removal request

Wed, 07/02/2025 - 9:42am admin
Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
 
RESULTS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - ZONING
June 17: 226 Port Tack Drive, Wando Village - Variance from Sec. 4 of the Wando Village PUD to allow a raised pool with a 2’1” rear setback (15’ required). Owner: Frank Messina. Applicant: Heritage Pools, LLC. Results: Approved 7-0.
 
UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
July 3: Take 5 Oil – Site plan for a Take 5 Oil facility on 1.155 acres at 404 Spring Hollow Drive. TMS: B2670000071. Applicant: Advanced Engineering Consultants. Contact: Russ Folsom, russf@aecengineer.com
 
RESULTS: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN
July 2: 100 Coastal Drive, Daniel Island - Request a variance from Sec. 54-327 to allow the removal of 24 protected trees. TMS# 275-00-00-185. Owner: HP 2000DI LLC. Applicant: Megan Smith. Results: Not available at press time.
 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here