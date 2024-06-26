City of Charleston reorganizes its administrative structure

Charleston Mayor William Cogswell released the city’s updated organizational structure, aimed at enhancing efficiency and improving customer service for residents.

The initiative marks the first substantial update to the city’s organizational chart in almost 50 years.

Previously, the mayor’s office and the city’s 26 departments operated independently, creating a fragmented system that often led to inefficiencies and communication barriers, according to a city press release.

The updated organizational chart consolidates the departments into four main sections: Planning, Permitting and Engineering; Community Services; Facilities and Capital Projects; and Public Works.

Communications Director Deja Knight McMillan said, “This reorganization aims to streamline operations and cut through bureaucratic red tape.”

The new structure is as follows:

1. Planning, Permitting and Engineering: Tim Keane returns to Charleston with more than two decades of urban planning expertise and experience. Keane previously served the city for 16 years and will now oversee divisions including Stormwater, Planning and Preservation, Housing and Community Development, Engineering, Permit Center, and Building Inspections.

2. Community Services: Dan Riccio, with 37 years of experience with the city, will lead this section. Riccio’s background ranges from patrol officer to SWAT team supervisor, and later as Director of Livability. The Community Services section will encompass departments including Livability & Tourism, Recreation, Economic and Neighborhood Services, the Offices of Cultural Affairs, and Children, Youth, and Families.

3. Facilities and Capital Projects: Jason Kronsberg, a licensed landscape architect with experience in design and development, will head this section. Kronsberg has been with the city since 2010 and will oversee public parks and facilities.

4. Public Works: Robert Somerville, who joined the city in 2016, will lead this section. His experience with customer service and leadership will guide his approach to leading this section, which includes the Traffic and Transportation and Public Service departments.

“For the first time in nearly 50 years, our city’s organizational chart has been updated to make us more responsive to our residents,” Mayor Cogswell said. “By breaking down silos and increasing communication across departments, we can increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our incredible staff.”

McMillan anticipates additional benefits from the restructuring process.

“Every department and office were previously separate from each other, creating 26 silos,” she said.

“Now, like-minded departments are grouped together, allowing staff to have more cross-departmental collaboration, create smoother workflows, and faster customer-service responses to residents.”

McMillan said the initiative was funded through city surpluses and the elimination of inefficiencies found in the city budget. She said the organizational changes will result in a combined savings of nearly $390,000.

“This streamlined approach also ensures that taxpayer dollars are used effectively, while promoting openness and coordination of efforts across the city.”

Terminations were not permitted during the reorganization process; however, Dale Morris recently stepped down from his role as head of resilience and sustainability, a move unrelated to the new organizational structure, McMillan said.

The city’s new reorganization structure is effective immediately and will soon be reflected on the city’s website.