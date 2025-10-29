City councilman Mike Seekings seeks 5th term representing DI

Fourth-term City Councilman Mike Seekings is running unopposed for a fifth term representing District Eight, which includes a portion of the south side of Daniel Island, as well as the bottom tip of the Charleston peninsula.

The councilman, who has been a part of city council since 2009, holds several key leadership roles, including chair of the Traffic and Transportation Committee and the Audit Committee, vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and membership on the Public Safety and Public Works Committees.

If elected, Seekings said he will focus on infrastructure, public safety, and strategic planning for growth.

FLOODING & INFRASTRUCTURE

When asked about the city’s most pressing challenges with flooding, Seekings noted that Daniel Island itself has largely avoided problems due to its modern infrastructure.

But he said other parts of District Eight in downtown Charleston are more vulnerable.

“The remainder of District Eight, and particularly the western edge of the peninsula, is among the most vulnerable areas to flooding and flooding-related issues in the country. It also houses MUSC, the College of Charleston, and a dense residential district. While short-term localized solutions like check valves and drainage system repairs have been effective, it is crucial that we complete the design and construction of the Calhoun West deep tunnel project and extend the Low Battery seawall along Lockwood Boulevard to Brittlebank Park. I will continue to work with the community and government stakeholders to ensure funding is available for both projects,” he said.

PARKING & COMMUNITY PLANNING



As Daniel Island continues to grow, parking has been a concern for residents and businesses. Seekings highlighted the island’s “smart development through a shared parking agreement,” noting that, compared with other parts of District Eight, there are few parking issues.

“Particular attention to traffic and orderly parking during large events will continue to be a priority for city law enforcement,” he said.

RESIDENT CONCERNS

Seekings emphasized that public safety remains the city’s top priority.

“Along with my colleagues, and particularly Councilmember Boyd Gregg, I will continue to ensure that Daniel Island is provided the resources to start up a police team and fire team necessary to keep Daniel Island safe as it grows and thrives. Additionally, equity in the assessment and collection of property taxes in Berkeley County needs to be addressed through a balancing of the Local Option Sales Tax Credit. And, of course, road and sidewalk maintenance will be a continued priority,” he said.

Reflecting on his service, Seekings said, “It is an honor to serve as a member of city council, and I look forward to representing the interests of Daniel Island for the next four years.”

