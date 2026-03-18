City e-bike discussion set for March 24
Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoyarea.
More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
UPCOMING: CHARLESTON CITY COUNCIL
Tuesday, March 24: Traffic and Transportation Committee -- Special meeting to discuss proposed amendments to e-bikes ordinance. There will be opportunities for public comment.