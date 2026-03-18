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City e-bike discussion set for March 24

Wed, 03/18/2026 - 9:21am admin

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoyarea.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter. 

UPCOMING: CHARLESTON CITY COUNCIL 

Tuesday, March 24: Traffic and Transportation Committee -- Special meeting to discuss proposed amendments to e-bikes ordinance. There will be opportunities for public comment. 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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