City leaders plan to put e-bike safety under scrutiny

Charleston city leaders made it clear: e-bike regulations will be top on their agenda, with new rules possibly going into effect as of March.

The first Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting, with its newly seated 2026–27 board, was held at the Daniel Pointe theater on Feb. 11, and set the tone for what’s shaping up to be a year dominated by growth, city projects, and safety regulations.

E-BIKE LAWS ON THE WAY?

Restrictions may be on the way to deter e-bike users from riding on public sidewalks and multi-use paths, such as walking and running trails.

Charleston City Councilmember Boyd Gregg, who represents Cainhoy and Daniel Island, said a draft ordinance will go before the city’s Traffic and Transportation Committee this month, with the goal of full City Council consideration in March.

The focus of the ordinance will be on location-based enforcement rather than age-based rules, with restrictions targeting those e-bike riders who travel on sidewalks and public walkways.

“There are going to be two key elements: one is a total restriction of these e-bikes on sidewalks and the multi-use paths, and (the next) is giving our police officers some tools to ticket them,” Gregg said.

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association already has signage on multi-use paths that says “no motorized vehicles,” but Gregg stressed this hasn’t stopped what he refers to as “The Hells Angels of Daniel Island.”

District 8 City Councilmember Mike Seekings reinforced the city’s commitment to enforcement.

“You all have asked us to do something about it, and we’re going to do it. Kids, be a kid on the playground. But on roads and public transit, it's not the place to be a kid. So sidewalks are going to be out. Shared-use paths are going to be out. Keeping two to four wheels on the road is going to be a requirement… We will get something on the books in March that is enforceable and will be enforced.”

Seekings is the chair of the city's Traffic and Transportation Committee, and Gregg is one of its five committee members.

Ironically, part of the enforcement will include Charleston's Team 5 police officers operating and riding e-bikes to ticket offenders.

Because officers can't drive police cars on walking trails or sidewalks, they will ride e-bikes to monitor the island's paths. Lt. George Bradley said the process is already in the works.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION BY WATER? Seekings also hinted that future public transportation could one day reach Daniel Island through a Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax referendum, including water-based transportation. Citing past I-526 bridge closures, he said, “If you just can't pave your way out of things, we can actually build a transportation system that will incorporate the water and will be of huge benefit to Daniel Island,” noting residents may eventually get a vote on it. NO MORE BUILDING – WE’RE FULL Councilmember Gregg said Daniel Island is nearing its residential cap of 7,500 units, with full build-out expected within the next two to three years. When asked if the cap could ever be exceeded, his answer was blunt: “Over my dead body.” While the original 1996 development plan technically allows for up to 2,000 additional units, any increase would require city council approval – something Gregg called highly unlikely. “It’s not impossible, but very improbable.” STOPLIGHTS, STARBUCKS, AND CHICK-FIL-A? Clements Ferry Road will soon see new stoplights, starting at Beresford Run, driven by new retail developments at Enterprise Drive. The project includes a confirmed Starbucks and a fast-food tenant currently in negotiations, with Chick-fil-A named as a possibility but not yet confirmed, Gregg said. DI PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION Several major city projects are also moving forward. The long-awaited pedestrian crosswalk at the busy intersection of Pier View and Seven Farms Drive will use a rapid flashing beacon system similar to those at Publix and Credit One Stadium. Initial bids came in at $630,000, prompting the city to seek additional contractors. City officials said a new $800,000 drainage system at Governors Park will dramatically improve field usability after rain. A new cell tower on the south end of the island will go live the week of Feb. 23, with Verizon equipment activating first, followed by additional carriers. The Nowell Creek pedestrian bridge project on Daniel Island Drive is currently in its ground-settling phase, which is expected to last 12-18 months before bridge construction begins. The walking bridge, part of the county's multi-use network, will span over the creek and connect Daniel Island to Shell Ring.