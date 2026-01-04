City leaders propose stricter e-bike rules, including sidewalk ban and $500 fines

Charleston city leaders are moving to tighten regulations on e-bikes after a lively Traffic and Transportation Committee meeting on March 24.

The proposed rules aim to clarify where e-bikes can go, define reckless riding, and outline enforcement measures.

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of the people who live in the city of Charleston,” said Councilman Mike Seekings, who represents a portion of Daniel Island. “If the safety is at risk in any number of fronts, including on the sidewalk or streets, we need to address it.”

The meeting focused on distinguishing types of motorized bikes and scooters. “You’ve got e-bikes, e-motos, mopeds, you can boost e-bikes,” Seekings said. “Just defining what an e-bike is, where it can be, and how it can interact with traffic on our roads is what this committee set out to do.”

Police say they can ticket reckless riders under current laws, but enforcement has been challenging. Patrols on Daniel Island have already increased after requests from Councilman Boyd Gregg, who represents most of Daniel Island. On March 20, the Daniel Island Community Fund donated two e-bikes to the police department to help officers navigate trails and paths throughout the area.

To strengthen consequences, Gregg proposed raising fines from $50 – a “slap on the wrist,” in his words – to $500, the maximum allowed for a municipal offense. The ordinance would also allow officers to confiscate or tow e-bikes operated by minors under 17, though violations wouldn’t affect driving records.

Daniel Island resident Scott Noonan, who rallied more than 100 neighbors last year to push for new rules, supports the city’s efforts but continues advocating for an age limit.

“We think you should have to be 16 to operate any e-bike on a public roadway,” Noonan said.

He acknowledged that one of City Council’s arguments against an age restriction is the difficulty of enforcement but added, “We believe that the enforcement will happen at the parental level. This will go a long way towards alleviating reckless behavior, since, in our experience, most of the reckless behavior is being done by younger people.”

If Charleston’s proposed e-bike ordinance passes, riders would be limited to roads or designated bike lanes and banned from sidewalks and multi-use paths to improve safety. Advocates warn the change could push responsible riders onto unsafe streets.

“We don't want anyone put in a dangerous situation, including inadvertently forcing pedal-assist bicycle riders into the lanes of traffic on the Ashley River bridges, portions of Savannah Highway, the Glenn McConnell Parkway, Bees Ferry Road, segments of Folly Road, or segments of Riverland Drive,” Katie Zimmerman, executive director of Charleston Moves, told the committee.

The draft ordinance passed its first reading and now returns to the city’s legal team for refinement ahead of the April 23 Traffic and Transportation Committee meeting.