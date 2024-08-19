City offers free mattress disposal

Ever wonder what you’re supposed to do with that old mattress? With Labor Day around the corner – which for some reason is one of the yearly hot mattress sales holidays – there’s sure to be some folks wrangling old mattresses needing disposal.

Well, the City of Charleston has the answer and it’s free.

The City of Charleston’s Mattress Recycling Program has already collected 60 mattresses at its first two events this year. If you have an old mattress or box springs, bring them to the next upcoming recycling events for responsible disposal:

Sept. 6- 7: James Island Rec Center parking lot

Oct. 18-19: Milford Street under the Bridge

Nov. 15-16: James Island Rec Center parking lot

Friday events run from 1- 3 p.m., and Saturday events from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

Can’t make it to a scheduled event? No problem. Schedule a time for your mattress to be picked up for recycling, by visiting BedShred.com, though there is a small fee for this private service.

So, how are mattresses and box springs recycled? Mattresses will be transported to a special facility in South Carolina to undergo a unique processing method. Old mattresses are not reused for bedding. Instead, mattresses are taken apart and the components are repurposed for:

• STEEL that can be smelted down and made into new items like bicycle

spokes;

• WOOD (from box springs) that can be used to construct new things

like bookcases and shelves or for craft projects; and

• FOAM that can be repurposed into carpet padding and moving pads.

Important Information

Mattresses and box springs being recycled must be dry with no bed bugs. Waterbeds and air mattresses are not accepted.

To learn more about recycling options, visit recyclerightsc.org or scdhec.gov/recycle for more information about recycling statewide.