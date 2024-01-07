City plans for excessive rainfall impacts today

In light of forecasted potential flooding from excessive rainfall and elevated tides on Monday, July 1, the City of Charleston is taking proactive measures to safeguard residents and businesses against potential flooding and other adverse impacts. Mayor Cogswell has activated the Active Flooding Mitigation Plan, signaling a concerted effort by city departments to prepare for the impending storm.

Key Points:

Critical Period of Concern: The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston identifies the period between 2-7p.m. as particularly concerning, though rain may start as early as noon.

Potential for Life-Threatening Flooding: Significant risk of life-threatening and property-damaging flooding.

Heavy Rainfall Expected: Rainfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour.

Significant Rainfall Totals: NWS Charleston's supplemental report forecasts 2.5-3.5 inches of rainfall, but isolated areas could experience 6 inches or more.

High Tide Coincides with Heavy Rainfall: High tide is expected to be 6.3 feet at 5:09 p.m.

Preventative Measures and Preparedness: In response to these forecasts, the City of Charleston has implemented a series of preventative measures and preparedness protocols aligned with Mayor Cogswell’s Active Flooding Mitigation Plan: