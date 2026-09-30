City police issue 613 tickets as hands-free law marks one year

A year after South Carolina told drivers to put down their phones, Charleston police have issued more than 600 tickets under the state’s hands-free driving law.

Whether drivers are actually reaching for their phones less often is harder to determine.

The Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act took effect Sept. 1, 2025, making it illegal to hold or support a phone or other mobile device while driving. The law began with a six-month warning period.

Charleston police issued 285 warnings during that period and just two hands-free citations. From March 1 through Aug. 30, the Charleston Police Department issued 613 hands-free citations and another 267 warnings.

The first month of full enforcement brought at least 3,495 citations statewide. Charleston County recorded 470, the highest total in South Carolina, while Berkeley County had 92.

Mount Pleasant police have also reported nearly 700 citations over eight months, with hands-free violations accounting for close to 7% of all citations issued by the department this year.

Cpl. Trey Matthews of the Mount Pleasant Police Department said phone distractions are a popular culprit in car collisions.

“We work multiple crashes a day, and we always get the line when we first walk up to a crash, ‘Well, I looked up, and they were stopped.’ Okay, what did you look up from?” Matthews said.

But citation totals don’t provide a before-and-after picture of how the law might have affected drivers' long-term habits.

Sgt. Daniel Wilson, public information officer for the Charleston Police Department, said CPD has not assessed officers’ observations about changes in driver behavior or overall compliance.

The department also does not specifically categorize crashes, injuries, or fatalities as distracted-driving incidents, making a reliable year-over-year comparison difficult.

Under the law, drivers cannot hold a phone to text, scroll, browse apps, watch videos, or make video calls. Hands-free calls, mounted navigation, music, and podcasts are permitted. A first offense carries a $100 fine; a second within three years costs $200 and adds two points.

For some local drivers, the law has made phone use more noticeable.

“I use [Apple] CarPlay for pretty much everything now,” Clements Ferry resident Kelly Davis said. “If I need directions or want to change the music, I’ll do it through there. I’m much more aware of actually touching my phone than I was before.”

Island resident Karen Whitfield said the law hasn’t necessarily changed her habits but has made her more aware of them.

“Now if I reach for my phone, there’s that little voice in my head reminding me I’m not supposed to,” she said.

Liam Chen said he still regularly spots phones in drivers’ hands along Clements Ferry Road.

“Sometimes you can tell the light has changed and the person in front of you is still looking down,” he said.

Whatever drivers have observed themselves, Wilson said CPD’s recommendation goes beyond what will or won’t result in a ticket.