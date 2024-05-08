City preps for storm, sandbag station open on DI

The City of Charleston is preparing for severe weather conditions as Tropical Storm Debby approaches the region.

Officials are warning residents of imminent, life-threatening floodwaters and unpredictable flash flooding, with forecasts predicting up to 20-30 inches of rainfall over the region, according to National Weather Service Charleston.

Rainfall is expected to begin Sunday and last potentially through Friday. Rain will start on Monday, but the heaviest rain is expected to fall on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The storm's primary concern is its potential to stall over Charleston, leading to extended periods of heavy rainfall and severe flooding. Additionally, the storm is forecasted to produce tropical storm force winds.

In response to the escalating threat from Tropical Storm Debby, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared an Official State of Emergency for South Carolina. The City of Charleston continues to implement urgent measures as the storm approaches, with forecasts indicating the potential for catastrophic urban flooding.

Road Closure Updates: The anticipated rainfall is expected to inundate roads across the city, damage vehicles, and enter some structures. Motorists who drive into flood waters may lose their vehicles. Residents are advised to move their vehicles to higher ground before Monday. To see what roads are closed, go to the GIS road closure list on the City’s website. This list will be kept live with the most updated road closure information throughout the storm.

Parking Garages Open: In light of the anticipated flooding, several city parking garages opened on Sunday and will remain open until Thursday at 8 a.m. (subject to change). Residents are strongly urged to move their vehicles to these higher ground locations to avoid flood damage. The following garages will be opened for free:

• Aquarium parking garage (24 Calhoun Street)

• Visitor Center parking garage (63 Mary Street)

• 99 WestEdge parking garage (99 West Edge Street)

• Charleston Tech Center parking garage (997 Morrison Drive)

• East Bay/Prioleau parking garage (25 Prioleau Street)

• The Queen Street Parking Garage (93 Queen Street) opens today for free beginning at 5 p.m. until Thursday at 8 a.m.

Please note that with the forecasted amount of rain, the ground floor of the Aquarium and VRTC garages are prone to flooding. While this does not impact the ability to park in the garages, it may impact the ability to exit the garage early before flood waters have the opportunity to recede.

Residents Urged to Stay Engaged and Prepared: Officials emphasize the importance of residents checking and clearing storm drains in front of their homes and businesses to prevent debris buildup. This action is crucial in reducing flooding impacts on roadways. Given the rare and dangerous flooding expected, residents are strongly advised to stay off the roads to ensure their safety. Additionally, residents should stock up on essential supplies to last at least three days to remain self-sufficient during the storm.

Sandbag Distribution: Sandbag distribution continued today at 7:00 a.m. and will be available until supplies run out or weather conditions worsen. Residents should bring their own shovels, and a limit of 10 bags per residence will be enforced. Distribution sites include:

• 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard – Bee’s Landing Recreation Center (West Ashley)

• Hampton Park, Mary Murray Drive at Ashley Ave. – Parking Lot by Ball Fields (Peninsula)

• Sevens Farms Drive – Governor’s Park Parking Lot near the Dog Park (Daniel Island)

• 1051 Fort Johnson Road, Bayview Soccer Complex – Circular Drive Adjacent to Bathrooms and Concession Stand (James Island)

Public Meetings and Collection Services: Mayor Cogswell and City Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday. The public can view this meeting on the City of Charleston’s official YouTube Channel.

All other public meetings at the City of Charleston are canceled for the remainder of the week. Garbage collection will proceed as scheduled Monday but will be expedited. No trash or garbage collection will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday (subject to change).

Recreation and Summer Camps: Summer camps will operate as scheduled Monday morning with an early release at 3 p.m. However, camps will be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Municipal Golf Course Camp is canceled for the entire week. Please note that all schedules are subject to change based on evolving weather conditions.

In advance of the storm, City crews are taking steps to mitigate flooding as much as possible.

Street sweeping began Sunday to remove debris from streets and storm drains. Crews will continue their work through Monday, provided conditions remain manageable.

The Charleston Police and Fire Departments will deploy all available staff starting Monday to enhance response efforts.

Barricades will be placed on streets in advance of heavy rain and high tides.

High-water vehicles and crews with essential resources will be mobilized.

Water levels at Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer have been lowered.

Storm drains on flood-prone streets will be cleared, with temporary pumps installed in vulnerable areas.

For the latest information and resources, residents are encouraged to visit the city's official website and follow social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, X.