City says Beresford Creek bridge delay will not add to $2.8M price tag

Charleston city officials said, despite delaying the grand opening of the new Beresford Creek replacement bridge by almost four weeks, the additional labor and costs would not increase the ongoing $2.8 million project.

City communications director Deja Knight McMillian said the project’s original contract completion date was May 11, 2024. Citing unexpected soil and groundwork issues, she said completion would be pushed back 27 days, with the reopening of the bridge now set for early summer on June 7. Officials had hoped the bridge would be open in April.

With the delay, Knight McMillan said there would be no additional cost to the price tag at this time.

“There was a contingency item in the original bid. The additional cost is being taken from that item,” she said. “The project is still within the original bid price.”

Construction crews began the demolition of the ailing bridge across Beresford Creek last August, shutting down the road connecting St. Thomas Island Drive to Daniel Island Drive.

The project reduced access to Daniel Island to only the on-and-off ramps from I-526 East and Westbound and put a halt to the curvy shortcut that allowed drivers a backway to travel from Clements Ferry Road to Daniel Island, and vice versa.

Crews set a nine-month deadline to rebuild and stabilize the two-lane bridge and to also add a new multi-use sidewalk connecting St. Thomas Island Drive to Daniel Island Drive. With the delay, the total wait time will now be 10 months.

“I know this isn’t ideal, but despite a couple of challenging setbacks, we’re still going to open very close to when we projected back in August,” Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg posted on social media. Gregg represents the Daniel Island area.

City officials and the project’s site development manager said in January that Cape Romain Contractors and the bridge design team, Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, were still on track for the original deadline, with crews overcoming unexpected gas and water line issues.

But with reports of poor soil conditions, the timeline changed.

“During the construction of the approach roadway on the Clements Ferry side of the bridge, some of the existing soils in the embankment were softer than anticipated,” Knight McMillan said. “This necessitated the need for additional reinforcement to provide a suitable subgrade for the shoulder and roadway.”

Although four weeks of additional labor and time will be tacked on to the project, the city said Cape Romain Contractors and JMT will not be subject to any late fees at this time.

“As the delay is attributed to the unforeseen soil conditions, there will be no penalty,” Knight McMillan said, adding, “Cape Romain and JMT have (been) excellent partners on the project.”

Officials do not anticipate any additional delays prior to the June 7 opening, but with the constant uncertainty of the weather and other unforeseen challenges, Knight McMillan said a slowdown is “unlikely, but possible.”