Class of 2024's Philip Simmons honors Van Delden and Whirrett

More than 200 Philip Simmons High School graduates proudly walked the stage at the North Charleston Coliseum on May 30.

The Class of 2024 includes 15 state Academic Honor recipients and 10 Palmetto Fellows.

Additionally, 90 students are eligible for South Carolina’s Life Scholarship, and 69 are eligible for the Hope Scholarship. This year, 215 graduates have collectively earned a total of $7,880,203 in academic scholarships and $196,000 in athletic scholarships.





Ava Elizabeth van Delden - Valedictorian

Ava Elizabeth van Delden, the 2024 PSHS valedictorian, is a scholar, artist, and leader, and she plans a future as a biochemist.

When asked to share a message with her fellow classmates, she said, “Dream big dreams, but take one step at a time. You will stumble and fall along the way. We all do. But in time, with hard work and a positive attitude, you will achieve wonders.”

Van Delden’s extensive involvement in extracurricular activities at PSHS proves she has dreamed big dreams. Her honors and awards include: second place in the South Carolina State Fair Art Competition (2022); first place in the South Carolina State Fair Art Competition (2023); second place in the CAG 2024 High School Senior Art Show; and the Philip Simmons High School Leadership in Visual Art Award (2023-2024).

Her leadership roles included vice president of the National Art Honors Society and historian of the National Honors Society.

In addition to her academic and artistic pursuits, van Delden was a project leader for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child and a team leader for Water Mission. She was also an active member of the Mayor’s Youth Commission, the Youth Volunteer Corps, the YVC Youth Advisory Board, and the YVC International Youth Advisory Board.

Van Delden also participated in high school varsity cheerleading, Wolfpack competitive cheerleading, and served as a summer camp counselor at the Church of the Holy Cross. She also presented a science project involving a robot that quadrupled the delivery of clean water to rural communities in 2023.

In the fall, the valedictorian will study biochemistry (pre-med) at the College of Charleston Honors College in the Charleston Fellows Program.

Van Delden was awarded $133,900 in total scholarships, including the Colonial Scholarship and the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship.

Ava van Delden is the daughter of Elizabeth van Delden and Sebastian van Delden.

Amelia Grace Whirrett - Salutatorian

Amelia Grace Whirrett, the 2024 PSHS salutatorian, is a scholar, athlete, and leader with a passion for architecture.

When asked to share a message with her classmates, Whirrett said, “I would like to tell my fellow classmates how proud I am of everyone and how much they have accomplished. I am also wishing everyone good luck in college and their future endeavors. Thank you for all the memories and for making the past four years so special.”

Whirrett’s honors and awards include: South Carolina High School League Scholar-Athlete of the Month of September; Seal of Biliteracy Award in Spanish; Friday Night Lights Scholar-Athlete; a four-time All-Region player; a two-time All-State player; a two-time girls varsity tennis state champion; a junior marshal; a participant in the North-South All-Star Game; and the Beta Club Leadership Award.

Her leadership roles included serving as captain of the girls’ varsity tennis team for four years, president of the Beta Club for two years, and president of the Recycling Club for two years.

In addition to her academic and athletic achievements, Whirrett has been an active member of the varsity girls tennis team for six years, Beta Club for four years, National Honor Society for two years, LTP Tennis Academy for eight years, Spanish National Honor Society for two years, Recycling Club for four years, Iron Hearts Club for two years, and the PSHS Book Club. She also participated in the senior, junior, sophomore, and freshman class boards.

In the fall, Whirrett will attend Virginia Tech. She was awarded $51,900 in total scholarships, including the SAME Scholarship, a Virginia Tech Scholars scholarship, a Palmetto Fellows Scholarship, a University of South Carolina STEM Scholarship, a Clemson LIFE Scholarship, a Clemson Merit Scholarship, an Auburn True Blue Legacy Scholarship, a University of South Carolina Dean’s Scholarship, and a Gameday Scholarship.

Amelia Whirrett is the daughter of Elizabeth Whirrett and Brian Whirrett.