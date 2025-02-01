Classrooms go phone-free in the new year

Here’s a New Year’s resolution for public school students across South Carolina: Turn off your cell phones, tuck away your smartwatches, and keep them out of sight.

When students return to class after winter break, stricter cell phone policies will be enforced across all 77 public school districts statewide.

This decision follows a state budget proviso enacted last spring, which threatened to withhold funding from school districts that didn’t implement a ban by the new year.

Starting Jan. 7, the ban will require K-12 students to keep all personal electronic devices – including cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, and gaming devices – turned off and stored out of sight during the school day.

The policy still allows students to bring phones to school, but they must be turned off and stored in lockers or bookbags from first bell to dismissal.

Exceptions will be made for students with medical needs, those on IEPs or 504 plans, and members of emergency organizations.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver called the policy a “freedom to focus.” A survey conducted by the Department of Education found 92% of teachers support such restrictions, citing the negative impact of phones on academic performance and mental health.

Education department spokesperson Jason Raven, explained, “This is the most practical step we can take to refocus student learning, address discipline issues, hopefully improve mental health outcomes, and support our teachers.”

Berkeley County School District officials are preparing for the change. On Dec. 2, members of the Berkeley County School Board approved a model policy to comply with the new state guidelines, although the district is still finalizing its administrative rules for enforcement.

“The purpose of the policy is to create a phone-free school environment that fosters a positive learning experience free from electronic distractions,” said chief administrator Shameka Washington.

The policy defines a personal electronic device as any device used for communication, internet access, gaming, or recording, including but not limited to phones, smartwatches, tablets, and gaming devices.

The plan defines access as holding, wearing, or using a device for communication, internet access, gaming, recording or any other function commonly associated with devices.

Washington noted that outdated disciplinary measures, such as confiscating devices for extended periods, may be replaced with more traditional consequences, like in-school or out-of-school suspension.

Board chair Sally Wofford acknowledged concerns over managing confiscated devices.

“I don’t want principals or teachers having to keep up with whose phone got taken. I agree it should be disciplinary – write-ups, ISS, – but I don’t want to be the cell phone holder for $1,000 devices.”

Washington stated that the current disciplinary measures for electronic devices are outdated and require updating.

“We need to go back and write a more current administrative rule that will align with the goals of our district.”

BCSD’s rule will also address habitual violations, potentially barring repeat offenders from bringing devices to campus, though specifics are still under discussion.

Once in effect on Jan. 7, the policy will mark a new chapter for South Carolina schools, teachers, and students.