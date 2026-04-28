Clear as broth

Ever heard a Daniel Island association acronym and wondered how it fits into the veritable alphabet soup of DI entities? It can be tough to keep all the different associations we have on Daniel Island straight, but we’ve got you covered. Here is a clear guide to the primary associations and what each one does to keep Daniel Island a wonderful place.

IT STARTS HERE

Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association (DIPOA): The DIPOA runs the day-to-day operations of Daniel Island’s common areas and amenities. It maintains trails, pools, boat launch ramps, parks, playgrounds, ponds, and more. The POA installs mailboxes, administers the Architectural Review Board, or ARB, and enforces the restrictions and rules in the community governing documents. The POA serves as an information hub and helps foster a sense of community by coordinating social, educational, and recreational programs for residents. The POA office provides administrative support for all three main community associations.

THE BIG 3

Every property owner on Daniel Island belongs to one of these three associations. As of 2026, all three now operate with fully resident-controlled (property owner-elected) boards. These boards carry direct fiduciary responsibility: they approve annual budgets, oversee spending, and provide guidance on covenants and rules for their respective areas.

Daniel Island Community Association (DICA): Generally represents the single-family home property owners south of the I-526, with some exceptions. DICA has primary responsibility for the Scott Park Pool, Pierce Park Pool, Edgefield Park Pool, pickleball and bocce courts, and the Beresford Creek Boat Landing.

Daniel Island Park Association (DIPA): Represents property owners in Daniel Island Park, including Captain’s Island, The Retreat, and Nobels Point (generally theresidential areas north of I-526, with some exceptions).

Daniel Island Town Association (DITA): Represents commercial property owners and owners in condos and apartments on the island. DITA has overall budget responsibility for its areas and has primary oversight of the docks at Waterfront Park, plus shared non-exclusive common areas, parks, and trails.

NEIGHBORS AND NETWORKS

Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA): DINA is a volunteer-driven civic organization formed by residents and officially sanctioned by the City of Charleston in 1998. DINA is independent and not affiliated with the POA. It serves as a forum for raising and resolving neighborhood issues with government officials (city, county, and state) and promotes neighborliness and a greater sense of community. Their quarterly meetings are an excellent opportunity to engage with government officials, guest speakers of neighborhood interest and meet friends and neighbors.