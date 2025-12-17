Clements Ferry artist turns oysters into holiday keepsakes

Santa Claus, cardinals, and Charleston flowers – none of these normally come with shells attached. But for Clements Ferry resident Anissa Bremer, oyster art has become the perfect canvas for holiday magic, turning kitchen tables into workshops and simple shells into gifts that twinkle with charm.

“I have always been drawn to handmade crafts and specifically oyster art,” Bremer said. “I’m a coastal girl at heart despite growing up in Michigan. I had a beautiful beach wedding and included oysters as place cards that were actually completed by my crafty little sister at the time.

It wasn’t until I had to undergo a shoulder surgery and was left with a lot of extra time on my hands that I found my love for making oysters into beautiful handmade gifts for friends and family.”

Bremer works full-time as a physical therapist, but her oyster creations are more than a hobby; they’re a way to stay creative while recovering.

“The surgery was done on my dominant arm, requiring me to be in a sling and be out of work for quite some time,” she said. “In order to keep my body moving in a safe way and keep my mind at ease, I began creating oyster art. Each piece has continued to get better with time, as I am doing the art with my non-dominant hand.”

Her home kitchen and screened-in porch serve as her studio, where shells of all sizes are transformed into ornaments, jewelry dishes, and wreaths.

“I think my husband would appreciate eventually having our main dining room table back as a place to eat versus create,” she laughed, “but for now, he has been very supportive of my side venture.”

Bremer’s designs range from festive holiday themes – Santa faces, wrapped presents, and Christmas trees – to Charleston-inspired coastal pieces. “Charleston motifs are by far my favorites,” she said.

“With so many friends and family members living further away, I like to bring a piece of my home away from home to them during the holiday season. My husband and I have fully embraced the Charlestonian lifestyle since arriving here in 2019. We’ve always been drawn to the architectural style and artwork, including blues, whites, and symbols of what makes Charleston such a special place.”

The process of ornament making can get pretty meticulous. Each piece begins with carefully mapping the oyster arrangement, followed by painting, gold edging, and finishing touches like bows for wreaths.

“My favorite part is seeing the final piece in its entirety,” Bremer said. “You’d be surprised how different my pieces look until the gold edging or bows are added to the wreaths specifically.” Depending on size and complexity, a wreath can take about two days to complete, while ornaments and jewelry dishes are quicker.

Her pieces are available directly through Bremer, with prices ranging from $8 to $35 depending on size. While she hasn’t opened an Etsy shop yet, she’s open to expanding if demand grows.

“Personally, these pieces have given me a sense of purpose during this time. You don’t know how much you truly value movement and function until it’s taken from you. That’s when you can either become fearful and resentful or choose to make the most out of a tough situation.

"These oysters have brought hope and opened new doors of creativity for me. My real goal is to bring this same type of purpose and hope to others during the holiday season by creating a beautiful piece to be hung in areas where friends and family gather.”