Clements Ferry couple launches concierge service for chic canines

Not every dog gets a birthday party complete with ice cream, pupcakes, and a cold "beer." But if Cathy and Martin Canoles have anything to say about it, maybe they should.

For the Clements Ferry husband-and-wife duo behind the newly launched Canine Concierge, every dog deserves the VIP treatment. From dog walking and pet sitting to homemade treats and custom celebrations, the business is built around one simple idea: making tails wag while giving pet owners peace of mind.

"We are a growing business offering dog walking, dog-sitting/daycare, and limited-ingredient pet treats – ice cream, pupcakes, cakes and dog 'beer,'" Cathy Canoles said. "We also act as an Uber driver for pets, taking them to the vet, groomer, or wherever they might need to go."

The idea didn't appear overnight. Cathy says she's been pet sitting and walking dogs for neighbors since childhood, and later as an adult, caring for the couple's own dogs, which gave their business an even more personal purpose.

"Our day jobs take us in different directions, but the one thing we have in common is an unhealthy obsession with our three golden retrievers, collectively called the Z Dogs – Ziggy, Zany and Zora," she said. "Doing something that involves pets was just a natural evolution."

One of those dogs, Ziggy, inspired Canine Concierge's growing line of homemade treats.

"He can't have most commercial dog treats, so we often make dog treats for folks," Cathy said of Ziggy's severe food allergies, which led the couple to focus on limited-ingredient recipes. Today, his favorites include maple bacon, birthday cake, and even pumpkin dog ice cream.

Martin, a former executive chef, brings years of culinary and business experience to the operation.

"They didn't teach us about making dog food in culinary school," he joked, “but I am well versed in substitutions and understanding flavor profiles."

The Canoleses also hope to bring a little more fun to local dog owners through custom celebrations.

"I like to say, 'You bring the pups; we'll bring the party!'" Cathy said, describing everything from birthday parties and gender reveals to neighborhood "yappy hours" complete with canine-safe dog beer.

The couple recently launched Canine Concierge at The Broken Leash in North Charleston, in which they encountered a new customer.

"He looked at us and said, 'Are you serious? Dog beer? That's the silliest thing I've ever heard of!'" Cathy remembered. "And I said, 'Yep, it's a ridiculous product that you didn't know you needed. Who doesn't love cracking open a cold one with their best friend?' His response was perfect – 'You're right. I'll take two!'"

Residents of the Oak Bluff neighborhood, the couple serves Clements Ferry and surrounding neighborhoods, including Peninsula and Nelliefield, with local delivery available for treats.