Clements Ferry emergency department expected to open by end of July

A new emergency room is nearly ready to open on one of Charleston’s fastest-growing roads.

The Novant Health Clements Ferry Emergency Department, located beside Clements Ferry Road’s Ace Hardware, is expected to begin seeing patients by the end of July.

“Construction remains on schedule," said Kirsten Royster, president of Novant Health’s Charleston region. Royster said the emergency department is expected to open by "the end of July, pending final regulatory approvals and inspections.”

Inside the 10,000-square-foot facility, construction continues its final phase as crews complete interior work and install equipment ahead of licensing and staff training. When it opens, the facility will function as a full-scale emergency department, not an urgent care or walk-in clinic.

“It will be a dedicated emergency facility focused on providing 24/7 emergency care. It is not an urgent care center and does not offer scheduled appointments or primary care services at this time,” Royster said.

The department will operate around the clock with emergency physicians and include 10 treatment rooms, a trauma bay, advanced imaging such as CT and X-ray, and an on-site laboratory.

Royster said the location choice came down to the rapid growth along the Cainhoy peninsula.

“The Clements Ferry corridor is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Charleston region, and access to emergency care becomes increasingly important as communities grow. Novant Health considers factors such as population growth, traffic patterns and road infrastructure when determining where to invest in new facilities,” Royster said.

The Novant Health president also pointed to how that geography can affect emergency response times.

“In a region shaped by waterways and bridges, proximity to emergency care is essential – because in an emergency, every minute matters,” she said. “For many residents in the Clements Ferry corridor, Daniel Island, and surrounding communities, this facility could significantly reduce travel time to emergency care. Depending on traffic and location, patients who currently travel 20 to 30 minutes or more for emergency services may have access to care much closer to home.”

Once open, the facility is expected to employ dozens of clinical and support staff around the clock. Royster said the project reflects both community growth and anticipation as the building nears completion.